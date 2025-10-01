Acting Commissioner Appointed to Lead State Parks

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced her appointment of Kathy Moser to serve as Acting Commissioner of the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Moser will lead the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation in an acting role as she awaits confirmation by the New York State Senate next year.

“Kathy Moser has the needed background, experience and commitment to public lands to lead New York’s Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation,” Governor Hochul said. “I want New Yorkers to get offline and get outside because we know nature has the ability to improve one's mental health and overall wellbeing. I know Kathy understands this critical intersection of my policies to improve New Yorkers' quality of life and environmental stewardship. This makes her the ideal person to lead this critical agency into the future.”

With a mission to provide safe and enjoyable recreational opportunities for all New York State residents and visitors and to serve as responsible stewards of the state’s natural, historic and cultural resources, the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation oversees more than 250 parks, historic sites, recreational trails, golf courses, boat launches and more. The Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation sites drew a record 88 million visits in 2024.

Acting Commissioner of the Office Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation Kathy Moser said, “I appreciate the trust Governor Hochul is showing in me to lead this vital agency. I look forward to working with our dedicated team in promoting and protecting our beautiful state parks, campsites, and historic landmarks. Our vast system not only provides affordable relief for New Yorkers looking to take advantage of the outdoors or explore our historic treasures but is an economic driver by attracting tourists from across the country and world.”

Acting Commissioner Moser most recently has been Chief Conservation and Policy Officer at the Open Space Institute (OSI), an East Coast land trust based in New York. Acting Commissioner Moser directed OSI’s Parks, Stewardship and Government Relations programs. Before taking on the role in June 2020, she served as OSI’s Senior Vice President of Parks and Policy.

Prior to OSI, she was appointed Deputy Commissioner for Natural Resources at the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) in December 2011. She directed DEC’s portfolio in Lands and Forests, Fish and Wildlife, and Marine Resources.

Acting Commissioner Moser has also worked as Managing Director for Strategic Initiatives at World Wildlife Fund and held various senior positions at The Nature Conservancy in New York State (Acting State Director) and in their International Program (Regional Director for Central America) from 1992 to 2009.

She has also been a board member for the Mohawk Hudson Land Conservancy and New York League of Conservation Voters (Capital District).

Acting Commissioner Moser has her undergraduate degree in botany and master’s degree in forest productivity, both from Duke University. She served in the Peace Corps in Honduras and is fluent in Spanish.

Acting Commissioner Moser is married with three daughters, lives in Albany, and can be found early in the morning rowing and bird watching on the Hudson River.