Flags Half-staff and Landmarks Lit for Israel

Governor Kathy Hochul today directed flags on State buildings to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, October 7 in remembrance of the victims of the Hamas attack on Israel two years ago. Additionally, the Governor directed landmarks to be illuminated in yellow in solidarity with Israel and the 48 remaining hostages who have not been returned home.

“Two years after the horrific attack on the people of Israel, we stand with Jewish people in New York and around the world today and every day, and remember the victims of that tragic day and those still held hostage today,” Governor Hochul said. “As the home of the largest Jewish population outside of Israel, we mourn this tragedy and continue to pray for the safe return of the remaining hostages, an end to the war, and a lasting peace.”

Landmarks to be illuminated include:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Earlier this week, the holiest day of the Jewish calendar was marred by a horrific act of antisemitic violence in Manchester, England. Out of an abundance of caution, Governor Hochul directed New York State Police to increase patrols at religious sites and initiate outreach to Jewish communities statewide. Heightened uniformed patrols remain in place this week, and the state Counter Terrorism Intelligence Unit (CTIU) and special operations teams will be fully engaged.