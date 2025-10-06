Supporting Domestic Violence Survivors

With the safety of all New Yorkers a top priority, Governor Kathy Hochul today recognized October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month in New York, issuing a proclamation and directing State landmarks to be illuminated in purple tonight, October 6, in honor of those impacted by domestic violence. Governor Hochul has made nation-leading investments to increase safety and access to services for survivors, including, as part of the 2026 fiscal year state budget, critical reforms to discovery laws to help hold offenders accountable, increased funding for the Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative, and funding for the Survivors Access Financial Empowerment program.

“The work we are doing at the state level to combat domestic violence and support survivors is critical to ensuring New Yorkers can be safe in their own homes,” Governor Hochul said. “I’m committed to continuing to work on reduction efforts with our state agencies to end domestic violence in New York.”

Combatting Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

Supporting survivors remains a top priority for Governor Hochul, seen through her commitment and record-level investments in combating domestic violence and expanding supportive resources. These efforts build on her $35 million state investment in 2024 to improve the public safety response to intimate partner abuse and domestic violence, and better address the needs of victims and survivors.

In this year’s FY26 Enacted Budget, Governor Hochul secured historic investments and bold policy initiatives including:

Nearly $13 million, the first increase in a decade, for the 52 rape crisis centers across the state certified by the state Department of Health.

$3.8 million to increase the cap for funeral expenses for homicide victims from $6,000 to $12,000 and increase the compensation for scam victims.

Over $3.3 million to increase reimbursement rates for forensic exams and expand virtual forensic exam services in underserved areas.

Additionally, earlier this year, Governor Hochul signed into law essential changes that strengthen the state’s discovery laws, ensuring victims and survivors of domestic violence are protected and their abusers are held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens said, “This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, OPDV is proud to strengthen our commitment to ensuring New York is a leader when it comes to combating gender-based violence and uplifting victims and survivors, with our first-ever Purple on the Plaza Ceremony. We are excited to bring together so many people and organizations that are instrumental to our work, but this day is really about the victims and survivors. We want them to know their well-being is always at the heart of what we do. Thank you, Governor Hochul, for your unwavering dedication to the safety of all New Yorkers, especially those we serve.”

In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, The New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence (OPDV) is hosting Purple on the Plaza, a ceremony and vigil showing support for victims and survivors of gender-based violence. Purple on the Plaza will be held today, Monday, October 6, from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the Empire State Plaza North Reflecting Pool in Albany, NY. Event speakers include OPDV Executive Director Kelli Nicholas Owens, and Joe Petito, father of domestic violence victim Gabby Petito. Musical performances include Albany High School’s Albanettes and Troubadours, and singers from Mohonasen High School.

The landmarks to be lit in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

1WTC

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Building on Governor Hochul’s landmark youth digital safety initiatives, OPDV will bring stakeholders together for the Digital Threats, Real Harm: Empowering and Protecting Youth in the Digital Era summit on October 15 and 16.

A natural extension of Governor Hochul’s message, “Your Family is My Fight”, including her Bell to Bell distraction-free schools policy, this two-day summit focuses on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and will convene caregivers, educators, law enforcement agencies, and youth-focused community organizations. The conversations will center around the nature and impacts of technology-facilitated gender-based violence on youth, and improve their ability to recognize, respond, and support youth in these circumstances.

OPDV, in partnership with the New York State Office of General Services, will also recognize Domestic Violence Awareness Month by hosting the New York State Clothesline Project. The Clothesline Project originated in Hyannis, Massachusetts, back in 1990, as part of an annual “Take Back the Night” March and Rally. Throughout that day, women came forward to create shirts sharing their experiences of domestic violence, and the line kept growing. The New York State Clothesline Project features shirts made by survivors, family members, and supporters from all across the state. The Clothesline Project not only raises awareness but also serves to let survivors know they are not alone. The exhibit will be displayed in the Empire State Plaza Concourse from October 14 through October 16 and will provide information on local service providers and New York State resources.

Coinciding with the Clothesline Project and the Digital Threats, Real Harm summit, New York State’s Purple Thursday will be held on October 16. New Yorkers are encouraged to wear purple in honor of those impacted by domestic violence.

Finally, OPDV launched the online “Are You Tech-Abuse Savvy?” quiz, designed to educate New Yorkers on spotting tactics and warning signs of technology-facilitated gender-based violence. Individuals who take this quiz will receive a score at the end, as well as important information on how to recognize and respond to technology-facilitated gender-based violence.

New York State Office of Victims Services Director Bea Hanson said, “Domestic Violence Awareness Month reminds us that survivors deserve safety, services, and support without barriers. The Office of Victim Services is proud to join Governor Hochul and our partners in ensuring that all survivors have the resources they need to be safe, heal, and thrive.”

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “This month is a reminder that survivors of domestic violence need and deserve unwavering support. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, New York is making nation-leading investments and strengthening partnerships to expand services, provide meaningful support, and hold offenders accountable so communities across the state can be safer.”

New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald said, “Everyone should feel safe in their own home. Victims of domestic violence often experience threats, intimidation, harm, and isolation, making it far more difficult to reach out for help. That is why the State Department of Health requires every general hospital to have policies in place to identify, assess, and refer individuals for ongoing services and support. With the proper training and tools, hospital staff can play a significant role in recognizing and responding to domestic violence and, in turn, improve patients' physical and emotional health and safety. I thank Governor Hochul and the New York State Office for the Prevention of Domestic Violence for their commitment to addressing this issue through meaningful initiatives and increased public awareness.”

New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Barbara C. Guinn said, “We are proud to join Governor Hochul and our state agency partners in recognizing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and reaffirming New York’s unwavering commitment to protecting and uplifting survivors and victims. OTDA remains committed to raising awareness of domestic violence and our continuing work with OPDV to train local social services workers to recognize those who may have experienced intimate partner violence and help them safely access the services and support they need to heal and stabilize their lives.”

New York State Office of Children and Family Services Commissioner Dr. DaMia Harris-Madden said, “Domestic Violence breaks more than hearts- it disrupts childhoods, erodes family bonds and frays the fabrics of communities. Governor Hochul, the Office of Children and Family Services (OCFS), along with other government agencies deploy resources and technical assistance to scaffold New Yorkers who have experienced the profound and devastating effects of domestic violence. Nearly a third of the families involved in the child welfare system are experiencing some form of domestic violence. As such, OCFS continues to promote healing and awareness as well as our long-standing collaboration with the Safe & Together Institute in the implementation of the Safe & Together™ Model. The model provides tools to map the pattern of behavior of an abusive parent while also lifting up and supporting the protective actions and behaviors of the protective parent. The goal is to keep children safe and together with their protective parents and survivors.”

New York State Office of General Services Commissioner Jeanette Moy said, “OGS is proud to join Governor Hochul and OPDV in observing Domestic Violence Awareness Month and cohosting the New York State Clothesline Project display at the Empire State Plaza Concourse. This month reminds us of our collective responsibility to share resources with survivors of domestic violence and raise awareness across our communities. No one facing domestic violence should feel alone. I encourage everyone to visit this display and learn more about the work of local service providers and our state partners helping people facing domestic abuse.”

New York State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7 and is available in most languages: 800-942-6906 (call), 844-997-2121 (text), or @opdv.ny.gov (chat).