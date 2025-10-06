Phase One Milestone for MTA Park Ave Bride Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a major Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) milestone with the completion of bridge replacement work on Phase 1 of the Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement Project. Through 128 bridge installations, the project replaced 8,240 track feet of the aging 132-year-old structure, all without disrupting Metro-North service. Thanks to strong project management and an innovative construction approach, the project as a whole is $93 million under budget and 51 months ahead of schedule.

“Today’s milestone demonstrates the transformative work we can get done in New York when we invest in transit,” Governor Hochul said. “The Park Avenue viaduct is a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Metro-North riders and now, riders will benefit from a more reliable ride for decades to come. Completing work on an elevated structure that dates back to the Gilded Age ahead of schedule and under budget shows what’s possible when we modernize our infrastructure and put riders first.”

The Park Avenue Viaduct is the elevated structure in East Harlem that carries four Metro-North tracks and 98 percent of Metro-North trains every day. Without it, Metro-North would not be able to provide service to Manhattan for riders from the Bronx, Westchester, Putnam and Dutchess counties, or the state of Connecticut. It was constructed in the 1890s and significant portions of it require comprehensive reconstruction after well over a century of heavy use.

The project is a key example of the MTA’s new better, faster, cheaper approach to construction. Phase 1 kicked off in October of 2023 to replace the full substructure and superstructure from East 115th Street to East 123rd Street along Park Avenue as well as the installation of new track, power, communications and signal systems across the new section. Using an innovative gantry system erected over the Viaduct and spanning Park Avenue, the project was able to replace whole sections of the existing concrete and steel bridge deck with new prefabricated bridge units. Over 19 weekends since June 2024, the project replaced 128 individual sections of track — without disrupting Metro-North service on the other side of the structure.

Thanks to this approach, which was proposed during an extensive Design-Build procurement after industry engagement, Phase 1 of the project is 21 months ahead of its initial schedule. This efficiency allowed the project to simultaneously proceed with Phase 2 of the project, from East 127th Street to mid-block between East 131st Street and East 132nd Street, which commenced in May 2024. Proceeding with Phase 2 on an accelerated timeline led to further time savings for a total of 51 months saved versus the initial baseline. The project is $93 million under its initial budget.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “The Park Avenue Viaduct is a prime example of critical MTA infrastructure that had been left to rot for decades — but not anymore. Our 2025-2029 Capital Plan is all about bringing infrastructure into the 21st century, and we look forward to bringing the same innovative and cost-saving approach that has succeeded here to projects all over the system.”

Metro-North Railroad President Justin Vonashek said, “This replacement project strengthens the backbone of Metro-North’s operations, which carries over 98 percent of all mainline trains. Ensuring the structural integrity and safety of the viaduct is critical to keep running safe and reliable service to and from Grand Central Terminal.”

MTA Construction & Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “This is a banner day for the new MTA: Delivering a long-overdue infrastructure upgrade ahead of schedule, under budget, and without disrupting riders. Thanks to strong leadership, innovative planning, and smart delivery, we’ve replaced Phase 1 of the Park Avenue Viaduct better, faster and cheaper, and we’re just getting started.”

MTA Arts & Design Director Tina Vaz said, “Jorge Luiz Rodriguez's 'Harlem Melodic Moments' celebrates the rich musical traditions originating in Harlem and their influence on music lovers worldwide. We are delighted to share this monumental work for the enjoyment of the community, Metro-North riders, and passers-by on 116th Street.”

Gary LaBarbera, President of the Building and Construction Trades Council of Greater New York said, “Regular investment in infrastructure is key to moving the region’s economy forward and creating good-paying union careers for working class people. This Phase I milestone of the Park Avenue Viaduct project shows the MTA’s commitment to not only modernizing vital infrastructure, but also providing our tradesmen and tradeswomen with sustainable career opportunities that put them on a path to the middle class. By working hand in hand with labor through a Project Labor Agreement, the MTA is setting a powerful example of how public investment can drive economic growth, strengthen communities, and create lasting opportunity for working people across the region.”

The innovative approach was proposed by the project contractor, Halmar International, during the extensive pre-award industry engagement that has become standard practice as part of MTA Construction & Development’s major Design-Build procurements. See this simulation video of the replacement operation as proposed.

The project proceeds according to plan and schedule. First, new structural supports were constructed underneath the existing viaduct. Then, during a weekend Bridge Replacement Operation, two tracks of the viaduct were taken out of service (while weekend service continued uninterrupted on the other side of the structure.) Using the moveable gantry, sections of the existing structure were cut out and then new, prefabricated sections were brought in and attached to the new support structure below. These new prefabricated sections weigh 190,000 pounds each. Finally, the track and other systems were connected into the rest of the viaduct, allowing a seamless transition back to full, four-track service in advance of Monday morning’s commute. See a timelapse of the Bridge Replacement Operation here.

While the entire structure for Phase 1 is now complete, additional work on the systems and track level will continue through the winter, with Phase 1 expected to reach substantial completion in April 2026. Progress on Phase 2 will continue apace, with substantial completion for that phase expected in September 2027.

Additionally, as part of the project, MTA Arts & Design commissioned a permanent art installation over 116 St and along Park Avenue. Harlem Melodic Moments, by Jorge Luis Rodríguez, depicts the music of Harlem and El Barrio on each façade through a visual rhythm of concentric interlocking rings. Large-scale medallions outlined in gold showcase performers of Salsa, Bolero, Latin Jazz, Jazz, Blues, Gospel, Be-Bop, Hip-Hop, Rap and other danceable fusion genres. Affixed to each face of the newly rehabilitated Park Avenue Viaduct, the project measures 6 feet high and 96 feet long on each side, totaling over 1,150 square feet. View pictures of the artwork here.

The cost of Phase 1 of the Park Avenue Viaduct Replacement project is $590 million, of which $500.9 million was federally funded. For more information about the project, including timelapses and renderings of the Park Avenue Viaduct replacement, visit the project webpage.

Metro-North Railroad Service Reliability

The reconstruction of the viaduct will ensure the railroad continues to provide safe and reliable Metro-North train service. The railroad’s on-time performance remains strong at 97.9 percent for the year, and the service-delivered rate, a service reliability measure, averages 99.9 percent for the last 12 months.

With annual ridership doubling since it was founded in 1983, Metro-North is the second most heavily traveled commuter railroad in the country. As ridership and demand grows, major structures serving the vast majority of Metro-North customers are more than 100 years old and in need of replacement, including the Grand Central Terminal train shed, the Park Avenue Tunnel and the Park Avenue Viaduct. All three of these structures make up the Grand Central Artery, appropriately named for its fundamental role in Metro-North service and operational reliability.