Black History Month – October 2025

The theme for this year’s Black History Month is “Standing Firm in Power and Pride”.

The theme serves as a timely reminder that in a climate where fear and mistrust is perpetuated both in the UK and elsewhere, it is important to challenge harmful narratives, promote diversity and inclusion, and celebrate the achievements of Black leaders, activists and pioneers both past and present.

One such pioneer is Claudia Jones, journalist, activist and campaigner - perhaps best known as one of the founding members of The Notting Hill Carnival and the first black newspaper The West Indian Gazette and Afro-Asian Caribbean News.

The NUJ holds an annual Claudia Jones Memorial Lecture as organised by our Black Members’ Council (BMC). We are delighted to announce that this year’s Lecture will be given guest speaker Bell Ribeiro-Addy MP, a British Labour Party politician who has served as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Clapham and Brixton Hill, previously Streatham, since 2019. Ribeiro-Addy chairs the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Afrikan Reparations and ran to be Labour’s deputy leader in September 2025. Further details on the Lecture will be announced shortly.

Whilst it is important to look back at historical struggles, it is also vital to celebrate successes and in turn encourage future generations. Celebrating Black history sends a powerful message about the importance of diversity in all aspects of society, from the workplace to education.

Roger Mckenzie, NUJ Black Members' Council co-chair, said:

"Black history is 365 days a year but Black History Month gives us an opportunity to focus the minds of everyone on the struggles that have taken place in the past and help us to be ready for those of the present and the future. We should not be daunted by the struggles of the past but inspired to organise within and outside our union to meet the challenges ahead. "Please support the work of the Black Members Council and also the Claudia Jones Lecture - a celebration of one of the great pioneering black journalists in Britain."

Return to listing