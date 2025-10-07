Tribute to Jilly Cooper

Tributes have been paid to author and longstanding NUJ member Jilly Cooper following her death at the age of 88.

Cooper began her career at the Middlesex Independent before becoming a columnist for The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday. She was best known as a novelist, publishing the 'bonkbuster' Rutshire Chronicles series that includes Riders and Rivals.

In an interview with The Journalist in 2011, Cooper said that "newspapers are the guardians of our democracy."

Christine Buckley, The Journalist editor, said:

"I’m very grateful of her personal support, something that lasted for the past 15 years after she first wrote to me to say how much she liked the magazine. We went on to correspond by letter about adopting children, being dog-owners and Russian literature.”

