Gaza: NUJ urges safety of detained Global Sumud Flotilla journalists

The National Union of Journalists has expressed its grave concern over the safety of journalists detained by Israeli authorities.

Journalists aboard boats aiming to deliver aid including food and medical supplies are among hundreds held by Israeli authorities in recent days. According to the International Federation of Journalists, at least seven journalists from North Africa joined the fleet headed to Gaza on reporting assignments. The NUJ understands at least one Scottish journalist has been detained.

Among those aboard included doctors, humanitarians and activists; it is estimated over 440 people have been detained by Israeli forces.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“We call on Israeli authorities to respect the rights of journalists and ensure the safety of those detained during the interception. Whilst urging their swift release, we stress alongside the International Federation of Journalists that Israeli forces must at all times adhere to their duties under international law.”

