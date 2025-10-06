NUJ welcomes introduction of journalist safety officers in every police force

Journalists now have a dedicated safety officer in every UK police force, providing direct access to support when faced with abuse and threats of violence.

In its announcement today, the UK government said it encourages journalists to make use of the journalist safety liaison officers (JSLOs), who have been appointed “in recognition of the potential dangers journalists face,” adding this will help ensure these crimes are consistently recorded and addressed. JSLOs will also be able to provide safety guidance ahead of high-risk assignments, including protests.

The NUJ welcomes improved access to police support for journalists experiencing safety concerns. JSLOs are an initiative of the National Committee for the Safety of Journalists, in which the NUJ has played a significant role since its inception. The NUJ will continue to meet with police and government to ensure that journalists are able to operate free from threats and violence.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“The introduction of JSLOs within police forces across the UK will be welcomed by journalists as important progress in government’s ongoing work on the safety of journalists. “No journalist should ever face threats or abuse as part of their role, and ensuring designated contacts to approach serves as a crucial milestone in providing practical, vital support to journalists when needed most."

The NUJ also urges journalists to report incidents of abuse, harassment, and intimidation using our Journalists' Safety Tracker, which forms an evidence base in the union’s campaign for improved journalists’ safety.

Return to listing