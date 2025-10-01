WeDevelopment Federal Credit Union and Nudge Money Announce Partnership to Advance Financial Wellness in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- WeDevelopment Federal Credit Union, one of the fastest growing Kansas City credit unions, is deepening its partnership with Nudge Money to harness data-driven insights about its members and the broader Kansas City community. By translating these insights into actionable strategies, the collaboration is enhancing financial wellness and equipping staff with a clearer understanding of member needs. Together, they are shaping more personalized solutions for communities historically underserved by traditional banking institutions.The partnership began in early 2024, with Nudge Money working closely with WeDevelopment Federal Credit Union to deeply research member needs and demographic insights across the Kansas City community. Alongside this work, a personalized financial wellness app was introduced to members, helping them track spending, build budgets, set goals, and receive timely behavior-based nudges to improve day-to-day money management. Today, that foundation culminates in a grand rollout; extending these data-driven tools and insights to serve the broader Kansas City community.“Through this partnership, we’ve gained an remarkable view into the needs of our members,” said Ajamu Webster, CEO of WeDevelopment. “Nudge gives us easy to act on data that makes our grant writing, strategy, and community impact much more efficient.”Nudge Money’s technology not only enhances the member experience but also equips WeDevelopment’s leadership with a holistic, data-driven view of their community. By analyzing spending patterns and demographic insights, the platform surfaces opportunities that often remain hidden for credit unions, which guides staff to proactively support members, strengthen financial wellness, and align product strategies with real community needs. For individuals navigating financial instability or seeking to build long-term wealth, these insights translate into more timely, personalized solutions. With today’s rollout, the Nudge app is now available to the broader Kansas City community.“WeDevelopment is exactly the kind of credit union we built Nudge for,” said Reagan Bonlie, CEO of Nudge Money. “They’re deeply rooted in the community, they care about real outcomes, and they’re ready to embrace smart technology that meets people where they are.”This partnership has been one of several steps WeDevelopment is taking to expand digital access and elevate economic mobility for residents of Kansas City’s East Side and beyond. Together, WeDevelopment and Nudge Money aim to redefine how financial wellness should be delivered by focusing on behavior, goals, and personalized support, not just balances.About WeDevelopment Federal Credit UnionWeDevelopment is Kansas City’s first Black-led community development credit union, providing fair, transparent financial services to individuals, families, and small businesses often left behind by mainstream banks. Its mission is to promote community wealth building through education, empowerment, and equitable access. They were recently recognized as the 13th fastest growing credit union in the Kansas City area by BizJournal, ranking above 19 of their credit union peers. Further proving WeDevelopment’s growing foothold in the Kansas City market, alongside their commitment to serving their members with quality financial products.About Nudge MoneyNudge Money transforms member and community data into clear insights, timely nudges, and digital tools that drive action. For credit unions, this means a holistic understanding of member needs, financial patterns, and opportunities that might otherwise go unseen. For members, it means personalized guidance that improves habits, supports better decisions, and makes financial goals more achievable. Together, these insights strengthen member relationships, improve financial wellness, and guide smarter growth strategies for credit unions.For Media Inquiries:WeDevelopment FCUEmail: branch@wedevelopmentfcu.comPhone: 816-266-1003Website: www.wedevelopmentfcu.com Nudge MoneyEmail: adam@nudgemoney.comWebsite: www.nudgemoney.com

