Tennessee Members 1st FCU Partners with Nudge Money for Data-Driven Growth

Accelerating Deposit and Loan Growth with AI-Powered Personalization

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tennessee Members 1st Federal Credit Union (TN Members 1st) is teaming up with Nudge Money, an AI-powered marketing and data platform, to uncover cross-sale opportunities and accelerate deposit and loan growth through personalized marketing.Over the past year, TN Members 1st and Nudge Money have collaborated to equip small credit unions with advanced data and marketing tools, enabling them to compete more effectively and deepen member relationships. By leveraging Nudge Money’s predictive analytics, TN Members 1st can better understand core data to identify cross-sell and financial wellness opportunities across their membership. The credit union is also utilizing the Nudge Composer™ to create personalized marketing campaigns rooted in behavioral science and a financial management tool integrated within their digital banking platform, ensuring a seamless omnichannel experience.“Nudge Money has helped us uncover over $5 million in deposit and loan opportunities while identifying 9,800 financial wellness outreach opportunities for our members. What used to take an entire week to build is now completed in minutes, allowing us to create more personalized, impactful outreach,” said Richelle Ballenger, AVP of Marketing at TN Members 1st.By integrating the Nudge Composer™, TN Members 1st can quickly turn predictive insights into hyper-personalized outreach. This allows credit unions of all sizes to deliver tailored financial guidance without requiring a large marketing team or complex technology stack.Nudge Money’s platform is built exclusively for credit unions, helping them uncover new growth opportunities, strengthen member relationships, and stand out in a competitive financial landscape. The platform integrates seamlessly with existing digital banking solutions and core systems, making it easy for credit unions to enhance member engagement without major operational changes.“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with TN Members 1st, a credit union deeply committed to improving its members’ financial wellness,” said Reagan Bonlie, CEO of Nudge Money. “Our technology is designed to help credit unions grow while staying true to their member-first mission, and we’re excited to support Tennessee Members 1st in achieving exactly that.”By embracing data-driven personalization, TN Members 1st is setting a new standard for how credit unions of all sizes can deepen member engagement and achieve sustainable growth.For more information on how Nudge Money helps credit unions drive growth, visit www.nudgemoney.com or contact hello@nudgemoney.com.For more information about Tennessee Members 1st Federal Credit Union, visit www.mymembersfirst.org

