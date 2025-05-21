Nudge Money Collaborates with Jack Henry to Address the Growing Need for Embedded Personalized Financial Guidance Tools

Financial institutions can now improve financial behaviors while delivering smarter, personalized multi-channel marketing that drives product adoption.

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nudge Money announced today that its AI-powered financial behavior app is now accessible through the Jack Henry™ digital banking platform. Nudge Money leveraged the Banno Digital Toolkit™, the same set of APIs the Banno Digital Platform™ is built on, to embed its technology into the digital experiences offered by community and regional financial institutions. Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Nudge Money to directly integrate into the digital banking platform, providing a seamless banking experience.This integration contributes to Jack Henry’s growing ecosystem of over 1,000 fintechs, providing approximately 7,500 financial institutions with relevant financial products and services for their accountholders.Nudge Money is a marketing and data platform designed for both financial institution staff and accountholders. The software uses advanced AI and behavioral science to help credit unions and community banks identify cross-sell opportunities and uncover key behavioral insights hidden in core data. This gives executives and marketers clear visibility into these insights and enables one-click generation of marketing messages, enhancing both personalization and strategic decision-making.This announcement highlights Nudge Money’s consumer app, now embedded into Jack Henry’s Banno platform through a plug-in. The app can function as a standalone solution or be paired with Nudge Money’s data and marketing dashboard. It allows account holders to track goals and spending while receiving real-time, personalized nudges based on transaction data. These nudges encourage better financial habits and improve product adoption.Nudge Money is mission-driven and aims to improve financial wellness by making proactive guidance accessible to all. Its core advantage is the ability to transform raw data into timely, personalized actions that benefit both accountholders and financial institutions."We’re proud to bring our platform to the Jack Henry ecosystem and support the mission of community-centered banking," said Reagan Bonlie, CEO of Nudge Money. "The Jack Henry team and Banno Resources made it easy for us to integrate deeply into the digital experience, allowing our financial institutions to deliver meaningful guidance at scale, with minimal lift. It’s an exciting step toward building a more financially resilient future for millions of Americans."About Jack Henry & Associates, Inc.Jack Henry (Nasdaq: JKHY) is a well-rounded financial technology company that strengthens connections between financial institutions and the people and businesses they serve. We are an S&P 500 company that prioritizes openness, collaboration, and user centricity – offering banks and credit unions a vibrant ecosystem of internally developed modern capabilities as well as the ability to integrate with leading fintechs. For more than 48 years, Jack Henry has provided technology solutions to enable clients to innovate faster, strategically differentiate, and successfully compete while serving the evolving needs of their accountholders. We empower approximately 7,500 clients with people-inspired innovation, personal service, and insight-driven solutions that help reduce the barriers to financial health.Additional information is available at http://www.jackhenry.com and http://www.nudgemoney.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.