Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court Celebrates Graduation

On September 17, 2025, the Second Judicial District Veterans Treatment Court held a graduation celebrating the most recent participant to successfully complete the program. District Court Judge Nathan Cox presided over the graduation. Also in attendance for the graduation were Rosario Orozco Ramirez from the Sarpy County Attorney Office and Christopher Lathrop from the Sarpy County Public Defender’s Office.

The ceremony marks the completion of an intensive program of comprehensive mental health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability for the graduates. It serves as a momentous occasion where both past and present participants of the problem-solving court program reflect on their triumphs and challenges. It is a time for people to come together and celebrate their accomplishments.

Problem-Solving Courts are an alternate route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders that utilizes a specialized team process that functions within the existing court structure. The courts are designed to achieve a reduction in recidivism and substance use among individuals with substance use disorders. The court’s goal is to protect public safety and increase the participant’s likelihood of successful rehabilitation by utilizing validated risk and need assessments, early and individualized behavioral health treatment, frequent and random chemical testing, incentives, sanctions, and other rehabilitative and ancillary services.

Photo: Judge Nathan Cox with graduate.