Retirement Open House in Honor of Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman

Retirement Open House in honor of Justice Miller-Lerman’s 33 years of service as a Nebraska Appellate Court Judge

Friday, October 24, 2025
2:00 - 5:00 p.m.
Remarks at 3:00

Nebraska Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Courtrooms with a reception in the Lawyers Room 

Nebraska State Capitol, 2nd Floor
1445 K Street, Lincoln, Nebraska

The open house will be livestreamed under the heading “Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Miller-Lerman” at this link:  https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/watch/live/

