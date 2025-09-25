Retirement Open House in Honor of Nebraska Supreme Court Justice Lindsey Miller-Lerman

Retirement Open House in honor of Justice Miller-Lerman’s 33 years of service as a Nebraska Appellate Court Judge Friday, October 24, 2025

2:00 - 5:00 p.m.

Remarks at 3:00 Nebraska Supreme Court and Court of Appeals Courtrooms with a reception in the Lawyers Room Nebraska State Capitol, 2nd Floor

1445 K Street, Lincoln, Nebraska The open house will be livestreamed under the heading “Retirement of Supreme Court Justice Miller-Lerman” at this link: https://nebraskapublicmedia.org/en/watch/live/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.