American Vision Windows Celebrates Grand Re-Opening of Simi Valley Showroom with Community Event

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Vision Windows, California’s largest window sales and installation company and 100% employee-owned, is delighted to announce the Grand Re-Opening of its newly redesigned Simi Valley showroom . The celebration will take place on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, located at 2125 Madera Road, Simi Valley, CA 93065.This festive, family-friendly event marks 25 years of community service and will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Simi Valley Mayor Dee Dee Cavanaugh. Guests will enjoy appearances by popular radio personalities from KFI 640AM and KWVE 107.9, along with the chance to explore a fire truck from Station 45.To keep the celebration lively there will be a performance by local band “Galaxy Shores," creating the perfect backdrop for an afternoon of fun. Attendees can also look forward to a complimentary lunch provided by Habit Burger & Grill, plus a variety of activities and giveaways for all ages.As part of its Grand Re-Opening Sale , American Vision Windows is offering two exciting promotions. Homeowners can take advantage of exclusive savings of $250 off each window and $500 off each door with the purchase of four or more, with total savings of up to $2,500 available through September 30, 2025.In addition, attendees will have the chance to win a complete window replacement package valued at up to $10,000 in the “House Full of Windows” giveaway. No purchase is necessary to enter, and the lucky winner will be selected on September 30, 2025.“We are thrilled to reopen our Simi Valley showroom and celebrate this milestone with our community,” said CEO Monica Estrada. “With the ribbon-cutting by Mayor Cavanaugh, live entertainment, and appearances by local radio celebrities, this event is designed as a heartfelt thank-you to our neighbors for 25 years of support.”The Grand Re-Opening event is free and open to the public. All are invited to join in the celebration.For more information, visit americanvisionwindows.com or call 888-542-2875.About American Vision Windows:Founded in 1999, American Vision Windows has grown to become California’s largest window sales and installation company. What began as a small, family-owned business has expanded into a trusted name known for quality products, expert craftsmanship and a commitment to customer satisfaction. Today, the company is proudly 100% employee-owned, with a mission to improve homes through energy-efficient, beautifully designed windows and doors. With showrooms across California and a reputation built on integrity, American Vision Windows continues to transform houses into dream homes while giving back to the communities it serves.

