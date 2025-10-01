Governor Polis Gets Protected

Flu and COVID Vaccines are Available at Local Pharmacies

DENVER - Today, Governor Polis joined Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Calonge and State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy at a local pharmacy to receive their COVID-19 and flu shots ahead of the respiratory virus season.

“It’s that time of the year when our kids are back to school, the air gets a little colder, and people can start to feel a little under the weather. To avoid getting sick and spreading disease, I encourage my fellow Colordans to join me in getting the safe and effective flu and COVID-19 vaccines. We’ve taken steps to make it quick and easy here in Colorado. Getting vaccinated is a simple step you can take to help yourself and your family members stay healthy,” said Governor Polis.

With the respiratory virus season starting, Coloradans should get their flu and COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible. Coloradans can use CDPHE’s Find a Vaccine Provider webpage to find low and no-cost vaccines across the state at local public health clinics, primary care offices, and many pharmacies.

“As we enter the respiratory virus season, it’s important to remember that flu, COVID-19, and RSV can be serious and even life threatening, especially for people at higher risk,” said Dr. Rachel Herlihy, state epidemiologist. “Immunization reduces the risk of getting seriously ill. It also reduces the risk of spreading the virus to others, including those who are most vulnerable.”

“Getting both your flu and updated COVID-19 vaccines is the best defense against severe illness, hospitalization, and even death. We have taken steps to ensure Coloradans can walk into a local pharmacy and get these vital protections without a prescription, removing an unnecessary barrier,” said CDPHE chief medical officer Dr. Ned Calonge.

Governor Polis and the Colorado Department of Public Health and the Environment issued a Public Health Order on September 3, 2025 to allow pharmacists to provide COVID-19 vaccines without individual prescriptions. The standing order took effect on Friday, September 5, 2025.

