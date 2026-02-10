State health and agriculture officials conclude avian flu response in Weld County

No human cases detected; emergency response demobilized

Denver (Feb. 10, 2026) — State health, agriculture, and emergency response officials have concluded their coordinated response to the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) detection at a commercial egg layer operation in Weld County.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Colorado Department of Agriculture, State Emergency Operation Center, and Weld County responded together to support the farm and responders throughout the incident. Official response to the incident wrapped up this weekend after poultry depopulation and disposal activities concluded and no human cases of avian influenza were identified.

As part of precautionary monitoring, CDPHE tested four workers who reported mild symptoms after participating in poultry depopulation activities. All test results were negative for avian flu. There have been no confirmed human cases of avian flu in Colorado since 2024.

“Poultry depopulation operations can be physically and emotionally demanding,” said Rachel Herlihy, deputy chief medical officer and state epidemiologist. “Based on the lessons learned from prior responses, we prioritized early health monitoring and behavioral health support to ensure workers had access to care and resources throughout this operation.”

CDPHE’s Disaster Behavioral Health team deployed to the site shortly after the initial detection in late January, engaging more than 100 responders, workers, and farm leaders. The team provided psychological first aid and mental health resources to help manage the stress of the response.

In coordination with farm leadership, CDPHE also supported:

Daily health screenings and symptom monitoring for staff.

Testing and medical guidance for symptomatic workers who requested testing.

Access to local public health and community resources.

The Colorado Department of Agriculture, along with state, local and federal partners, completed the depopulation and disposal activities at the facility on Friday, Feb. 6. The Incident Command Post was demobilized over the weekend. The facility is now in the virus elimination phase and continues to be under quarantine as required.

Officials emphasize that it is safe to eat properly handled and cooked poultry products. Standard food safety practices — including proper handling and cooking — effectively kill bacteria and viruses, including avian flu viruses.

Anyone who works with poultry or dairy cattle and develops flu-like symptoms should seek medical care or call CDPHE at 303-692-2700 (after normal business hours: 303-370-9395). CDPHE can facilitate flu testing and provide antiviral medication if needed.

For more information, visit CDPHE’s avian flu in humans webpage. For more information on how Colorado is responding to HPAI detections, please visit the Colorado Department of Agriculture website.

