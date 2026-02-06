State agencies address primary source of pollution in Fort Lupton pipeline leak

State monitoring and oversight continue as operator-led pipeline excavation proceeds

Fort Lupton, Colo. (Feb. 5, 2026): Through coordinated air monitoring and on-site investigation, Colorado state agencies have identified the primary source of pollution associated with the pipeline leak near Fort Lupton, Weld County and taken action to reduce emissions. Air monitoring will continue as benzene levels are sometimes above typical background levels — meaning what is normally present in the air — but remain consistently below health guideline values. As the coordinated response moves into a longer-term phase, the state will continue working with the operator to identify and remediate the full extent of the pollution source. State agencies will remain in contact with the community, including maintaining the use of an alternative school bus stop during construction, and will share additional information if conditions change.

The Air Pollution Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) identified the elevated air pollution near the site on Weld County Road 20 using mobile and temporary stationary monitoring technology. CDPHE conducted the air monitoring as part of routine leak detection monitoring efforts and plans to continue measuring air pollution in the area as long as needed. The elevated pollutants included benzene, which is an air toxic that can impact people’s health. Benzene has now remained at levels below health guideline values for more than 48 hours. Methane pollution, which is a greenhouse gas, was also elevated in the area and has returned to expected levels.

The Energy and Carbon Management Commission (ECMC) within the Colorado Department of Natural Resources (DNR) led the on-site investigation and identified a gas consolidation pipeline as the primary source of the elevated air pollution. This type of pipeline transfers oil and gas from a well for processing, and ECMC is the state’s lead regulatory agency on such operations. ECMC worked with the operator to depressurize the pipeline and temporarily stop using it, which addressed the primary source of elevated emissions. ECMC will continue to work with the operator as they investigate the pipeline to identify any further issues and conduct remediation requirements. The operator began exposing the pipeline on Friday, Jan. 30.

The site of the pipeline leak is near a Fort Lupton School District bus stop, approximately 1/2 mile east of Highway 85. On Jan. 26, CDPHE contacted the district to suggest using an alternate bus stop out of an abundance of caution while the agencies worked to address the issue, and the district started doing so the next day. CDPHE is continuing to share regular updates with district officials so they can decide when to resume using the normal bus stop location. CDPHE staff also worked to inform nearby residents about the issue.

State agencies will continue to investigate the issue and address any potential regulatory violations, as appropriate. CDPHE will publish air monitoring findings on its data repository once the information is complete and validated.

