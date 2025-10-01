US-89 Fatal Crash

On September 30, 2025 at about 5:00 PM troopers were dispatched to a serious injury crash on US-89 near mile marker 293. Troopers found the two-car crash involving a 10-wheeler dump truck and a passenger vehicle. During the course of the investigation troopers discovered the 10-wheeler had lost control and spun into the opposing lane of travel where it was struck by the passenger car, which was occupied by two adults; one male and one female. Both occupants of the passenger car were transported to an area hospital. The male occupant suffered moderate injuries. The female occupant suffered fatal injuries as a result of the crash. The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation.

