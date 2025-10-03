Fatal Crash US-89 (Big Water, UT)

On 10/1/2025 at about 4:40 PM A semi was southbound and a pickup hauling a boat was northbound on US-89. A passenger car was on the East side of the highway on a cross street waiting to cross the highway to the West. The passenger car failed to yield the right of way to the semi and attempted to cross in front of it. The semi locked its brakes but struck the passenger car sending it into the northbound lane where it was struck in a T-bone manner on the passenger side by the pickup. Both occupants in the passenger car were deceased on scene (A 28 year old female and a 29 year old female, both from China). All 5 occupants in the pickup truck were taken by ambulance to the hospital but were later cleared. The driver of the semi was not injured. US-89 was closed for several hours for the investigation but was reopened at 8:19 PM.