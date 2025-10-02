Aptia Continues Aptia Serves with 'Ruck Ready Relief Kits' for Green Berets

Aptia Logo

Aptia Continues Aptia Serves Philanthropic Initiative

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aptia , the leading US employee benefits administrator and global pensions, health and insurance provider, continued its Aptia Serves philanthropic initiative during its Annual Sales Kickoff this week, in Nashville, TN. With a “Taste of Home” theme, 75 Aptia employees and volunteers joined forces with the Green Beret Foundation to assemble 400 “Ruck Ready Relief Kits. These care packages are designed to keep active-duty Green Berets connected to home before and during deployment.Filled with essential items, meaningful comforts, and handwritten notes of encouragement, volunteers-built kits of nonperishable foods and letters, which will be delivered to the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Campbell, KY. Donations from Green Beret–owned companies Anthem Snacks and Alpha Elite Performance helped bring the “Taste of Home” theme to life.This effort aligns with the launch of the Mobile Expeditionary Support Program, a new Green Beret Foundation initiative that bridges the gap between military service and civilian support networks. Aptia is proud to be the first corporate partner in this effort.“At Aptia, service is part of who we are. Building these kits gave us the opportunity to step outside our daily work and make a tangible impact. It was a meaningful way for our team to come together while showing gratitude to the Green Berets who dedicate so much in service to our country.” – Jaclyn Hastings, Director of Marketing, Aptia“The Mobile Expeditionary Support Program ensures that Green Berets and their families know they are never alone—whether preparing for deployment, returning home, or transitioning beyond their years of service. At every stage, and across every generation, the Green Beret Foundation stands ready to meet them where they are with the support, connection, and care they deserve. With partners like Aptia, we are proud to reinforce this promise, bringing strength and support to the Regiment no matter where duty calls.” - Charlie Iacono, President & CEO, Green Beret Foundation“Aptia Serves is about aligning who we are as a company with what we value most — service, care, and community. Building these kits was a powerful reminder that when we come together, we can make a difference that extends well beyond our business.” – Jeff Williams, President & CEO, AptiaThe collaboration reflects Aptia’s ongoing commitment to community impact. Earlier in 2025, Aptia Serves partnered with the Doug Flutie Jr. Foundation to assemble sensory kits for children with autism and supported the United Way of Central Iowa in a garden beautification project.About AptiaFounded to shape the future of pensions, health, and insurance solutions, Aptia is a leading professional services firm dedicated to simplifying complexity for businesses and individuals. We bring together cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to help organizations navigate an evolving landscape with clarity and confidence.With a presence in the US, UK, India and Portugal, we support over six million people and more than 1,100 clients, delivering solutions that drive efficiency, enhance financial security and provide peace of mind.Our strength lies in the combination of smart technology and expert teams, ensuring that managing pensions, health, and insurance is more effective. By focusing on innovation, accessibility and client success, we help businesses take care of their people so they can focus on what they do best.Connect with Aptia on our Website or LinkedIn About the Green Beret FoundationThe Green Beret Foundation (GBF) provides emergency and ongoing support to all generations of U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers and their families. Since its inception in 2009, GBF has assisted over 26,000 Special Forces families and invested 84%, or 84 cents of every dollar, into its programs and services, totaling over $28 million that has directly supported the Regiment and its families. As a committed nonprofit organization, GBF has earned the prestigious 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator, a testament to its dedication and efficacy in supporting Green Berets and their families. GBF is the sole special operations nonprofit accredited by the Department of Veterans Affairs for the purpose of preparing, filing, and appealing disability claims. Please visit the Green Beret Foundation's website for more information: https://greenberetfoundation.org

