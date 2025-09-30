State disciplines health care providers (09-30-2025)

For immediate release: September 30, 2025 (25-117)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov).The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Clallam County

In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Stanley Joseph Atkins’s (CG60330901, CP60345498, LW61175792) agency affiliated counselor, substance use disorder professional and independent clinical social worker credentials.

Clark County

In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Michelle Lynn Kovich’s (CG61285322) agency affiliated counselor credential.

Chelan County

In August 2025 the Department of Health granted Yessenia Garibay’s (NA61651052) application for a registered nursing assistant credential with conditions. In February 2019, Garibay was convicted of driving under the influence, a gross misdemeanor. In December 2023, she was convicted of multiple gross misdemeanors, including driving under the influence, first-degree driving while license suspended and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock.

In August 2025 the Department of Health issued a final order against Sarah Tuck. Tuck must permanently cease-and-desist from engaging in the practice of midwifery unless she obtains the proper credential or meets an exception. She must also pay a $1,000 fine. Tuck, who has never held a midwifery credential in Washington, represented herself as a midwife and accepted payment for prenatal and delivery-related services, despite a prior cease-and-desist order issued in 2021.

King County

In August 2025 the Department of Health denied Marie Noel’s (NC61566299) application for a certified nursing assistant credential. In March 2018, the Oregon State Board of Nursing suspended Noel’s credential for failing to cooperate with an investigation.

Pierce County

In September 2025 the Department of Health terminated the probation on Jeffrey Dwain Duncan’s (CO61459260) substance use disorder professional trainee credential.

Skagit County

In September 2025 the Dental Quality Assurance Commission charged dentist Jeffrey Alan Jech (DE00005840) with unprofessional conduct. Jech allegedly failed to comply with the terms of a 2023 stipulation when a July 2024 inspection found numerous infection control violations.

Snohomish County

In August 2025 the Department of Health notified Noemi Andrade of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order for the unlicensed practice of dentistry. Andrade, who has never held a credential to practice dentistry in Washington, advertised and confirmed she was offering teeth whitening services.

In May 2025 the Board of Denturists released denturist Svetlana Leonidovna Hinkle (DN60406207) from the terms and conditions of her 2023 agreed order and terminated monitoring of her compliance.

Note to Editors: Health care providers charged with unprofessional conduct have 20 days to respond to the Department of Health in writing. The case then enters the settlement process. If no disciplinary agreement can be reached, the case will go to a hearing.

