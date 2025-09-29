State revokes, suspends licenses, certifications, registrations of health care providers (09-29-2025)

For immediate release: September 29, 2025 (25-116)

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has revoked or suspended the licenses, certifications, or registrations of the following health care providers in our state. The department has also immediately suspended the credentials of people who have been prohibited from practicing in other states.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Information about health care providers is on the agency’s website. Click on “Health Care Provider Lookup” under the “Find it Fast” section of the Department of Health website (doh.wa.gov). The site includes information about a health care provider’s license status, the expiration and renewal date of their credential, disciplinary actions and copies of legal documents issued after July 1998. This information is also available by calling 360-236-4700. Consumers who think a health care provider acted unprofessionally are also encouraged to call and report their complaint.

Benton County

In September 2025 the Department of Health summarily suspended Arielle Green’s (NA61382287) registered nursing assistant credential pending further disciplinary action. In February 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Green mentally abused a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry effective April 2024. Placement on the registry prohibits Green from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Pierce County

In September 2025 the Department of Health and Emily Maria Cook (NC61109691) entered an agreed order indefinitely suspending Cook’s certified nursing assistant credential. In May 2025, the Department of Social and Health Services determined Cook financially exploited a vulnerable adult and placed her on its long-term care abuse and neglect registry. Placement on the registry prohibits Cook from working with or having unsupervised access to vulnerable adults.

Out of State

Oregon: In September 2025 the Department of Health and Miriam Alessandra-Faye Gerges (CG60940713, SC61114719) entered an agreed order in which Gerges surrendered her agency affiliated counselor and independent clinical social worker associate credentials. In June 2024, Gerges admitted she committed multiple boundary violations with a client, including engaging in sexual misconduct. Gerges has no right to reapply for licensure or renewal, reinstatement, or reactivation.

