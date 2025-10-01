American College of Healthcare Sciences - Accredited Higher Education Institution, ACHS.edu ACHS Expands Holistic Health Education with Two Practical, Low-Cost Certificates

Two new low-cost holistic health certificates from ACHS focus on aromatherapy, herbal nutrition, and mental wellness.

With flexible payment plans and hands-on learning opportunities, we’re making it easier than ever for learners to take the next step toward their personal and professional goals.” — Ilana Frigaard

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American College of Healthcare Sciences (ACHS), a leader in accredited online integrative health education, announced the launch of two new certificates designed to provide affordable, career-ready skills in natural health and wellness.The new certificates, Nature’s Remedies : Aromatherapy, Herbal & Nutrition Certificate and Holistic Approaches to Mental Wellness Certificate , expand ACHS’s offerings in short, focused programs that prepare students to support individual and community wellness.Expanding Opportunities in Wellness EducationBuilding on ACHS’s recent certificate launch, these new offerings respond to the growing demand for integrative health education. Both certificates emphasize evidence-based learning, giving students practical skills in holistic nutrition, aromatherapy, herbal remedies, and mental wellness strategies.“These programs open new doors for students who want to advance their knowledge and make a difference in their communities,” said Ilana Frigaard , Chief Operating Officer of ACHS. “With flexible payment plans and hands-on learning opportunities, we’re making it easier than ever for learners to take the next step toward their personal and professional goals.”Each program is structured to fit the busy schedules of working adults while maintaining academic rigor. Students engage in interactive online coursework, benefit from optional hands-on kits, and gain knowledge that can be immediately applied in professional and personal settings. Whether learners are looking to expand their career opportunities or deepen their understanding of holistic health, these certificates provide a clear, achievable path forward.Flexible & Affordable Payment OptionsPay-As-You-Go Tuition Plan-$585 per course (3 courses total)-One-time $100 registration fee-Budget-friendly option at under $150 per month4-Month Installment Plan-$1,705 total program tuition (includes all 3 courses + fees)-Convenient monthly payments of just over $425/month-One-time $100 registration fee-Optional Course KitsHands-on learning kits available for $250Both certificates have an optional course kit. Kits are available for $250, providing practical materials to enhance online learning.Both programs can stand alone or serve as stackable pathways toward ACHS’s broader degree offerings. Graduates will be prepared to apply their knowledge in wellness consulting, holistic nutrition guidance, integrative mental wellness support, and community health initiatives.About ACHSFounded in 1978, ACHS has been at the forefront of integrative health education for nearly five decades. ACHS has a culture of early adoption of technology, offering fully online classes since 1999, and is continually assessing processes, platforms, and tools that promote learning and cultivate community. For questions about this press release or to schedule an interview, please contact Tracey Abell at president@achs.edu.

