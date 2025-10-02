Nunavut Association of Municipalities Modernizes Government with Catalis Meeting Management Solution

Catalis is the transformational SaaS and integrated payments partner powering all levels of government—municipal, county, provincial, and federal.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Nunavut Association of Municipalities has selected Catalis to modernize government meetings with an online meeting management system. The solution will streamline agenda creation, improve collaboration, and enhance public transparency for municipalities across Nunavut. The Association serves 25 municipalities across Nunavut. Catalis Meeting Management supports the entire meeting lifecycle, including agenda preparation, document distribution, decision tracking, and the publication of minutes. By digitizing these processes, the Association will reduce staff workload, improve accuracy, and provide citizens with easier access to council information.“Running multiple types of meetings remotely has made managing agendas and logistics time-consuming," said Jamie Evic, Co-Executive Director, Nunavut Association of Municipalities. “Catalis Meeting Management impressed us with its clean, intuitive design and the efficiency it delivers. What once took hours formatting agendas can now be done seamlessly, giving us more time to focus on the meetings themselves.”“Municipalities across Canada are embracing digital tools to strengthen governance and transparency,” said Teresa Yeager, Executive General Manager, Catalis Technologies Canada. “We are pleased to support the Nunavut Association of Municipalities with technology that reduces administrative work while creating more efficient and open council meetings.”

