Industrial Liquidators Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing Team Up for Solvent Extraction Plant

1200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS

GREENWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two of the biggest names in the industrial liquidation sector, Solutions 4 Manufacturing and Schneider Industries, have teamed up to maximize their efforts in the sale of a 1200 Tons per Day Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS.Solutions 4 Manufacturing’s Troy Fezler began efforts to liquidate the assets onsite in Greenwood over 6 months ago.Now, with the clock ticking, they have opted to utilize Schneider Industries to hold an online auction of the remaining assets.The auction is currently live and scheduled to conclude on Oct. 15 at 10 AM Central. With over 375 unique lots , the synergies of Schneider and S4M will be on full display.

