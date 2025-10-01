Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,022 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 425,531 in the last 365 days.

Industrial Liquidators Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing Team Up for Solvent Extraction Plant

Lot 108: DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer - Toaster - Dryer - Cooler

Lot 108: DTDC 12-High Crown Desolventizer - Toaster - Dryer - Cooler

Featured Items

Featured Items

Schneider Industries Logo

Schneider Industries Logo

S4M Logo

S4M Logo

1200 TPD Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS

GREENWOOD, MS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Two of the biggest names in the industrial liquidation sector, Solutions 4 Manufacturing and Schneider Industries, have teamed up to maximize their efforts in the sale of a 1200 Tons per Day Soybean Crush Plant in Greenwood, MS.

Solutions 4 Manufacturing’s Troy Fezler began efforts to liquidate the assets onsite in Greenwood over 6 months ago.

Now, with the clock ticking, they have opted to utilize Schneider Industries to hold an online auction of the remaining assets.

The auction is currently live and scheduled to conclude on Oct. 15 at 10 AM Central. With over 375 unique lots, the synergies of Schneider and S4M will be on full display.

Josh Schneider
Schneider Industries, Inc.
+1 314-853-2636
joshs@schneiderind.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Industrial Liquidators Schneider Industries and Solutions 4 Manufacturing Team Up for Solvent Extraction Plant

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Chemical Industry, Manufacturing, Real Estate & Property Management, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more