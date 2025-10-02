Accelevents Appoints Michael Burns as new Chief Revenue Officer

Accelevents Event Management Software

Accelevents, one of the fastest-growing event management platforms, today announced the appointment of Michael Burns as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO).

Having been in the industry for many years, I was familiar with Accelevents’ reputation as best-in-class for both product and service, and I'm happy to confirm that the reputation is well-earned.” — Michael Burns, Chief Revenue Officer, Accelevents

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevents, one of the fastest-growing event management platforms, today announced the appointment of Michael Burns as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). In this role, Burns will oversee global revenue strategy and execution across Sales, Marketing, Customer Success, Partnerships, and Revenue Operations.“I did 11 reference calls before extending Michael an offer. Every single past report said they would leave their current company to work for Michael again. Michael brings a powerful combination of customer obsession, data‑driven rigor, and team leadership,” said Jonathan Kazarian, Founder & CEO of Accelevents. “You just don’t find someone with the hard skills and industry knowledge.”Michael joins Accelevents after previously leading go-to-market teams at vFairs and Aventri (now Stova), as well as having over a decade of experience in commercial leadership roles at B2B event companies. In his new role, Burns will focus on expanding Accelevents’ presence among mid‑market and enterprise organizations, deepening partnerships, and advancing a unified go‑to‑market operating model to accelerate predictable, efficient growth. He will also champion initiatives that help customers deliver measurable ROI from conferences, trade shows, field marketing, and community events.“I’m thrilled to join Accelevents at such a pivotal moment for the industry,” said Michael Burns, Chief Revenue Officer at Accelevents. “Event leaders are under more pressure than ever to prove impact. Our platform’s end‑to‑end capabilities—from registration and on‑site to mobile app, lead capture, and analytics—put organizers in control of the attendee journey and the outcomes that matter. Having been in the industry for many years, I was familiar with Accelevents’ reputation as best-in-class for both product and service, and I'm happy to confirm that the reputation is well-earned. To “win” in this industry means delivering for customers, and I chose to come to Accelevents because we have the product, people, and vision to do that better than any other platform.”About Accelevents:Accelevents is a modern, enterprise-ready event management platform built for organizations that need flexibility, speed, and reliability across every phase of the event lifecycle. The platform supports in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, combining robust registration tools, real-time badge printing, mobile event apps, and content management in one easy-to-use solution.Accelevents is trusted by event teams at fast-growing startups and global enterprises to run conferences, trade shows, field marketing events, employee summits, and user groups. From registration and access control to mobile engagement and sponsor ROI, Accelevents centralizes your event tech stack and reduces vendor overhead. To learn more, visit www.accelevents.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.