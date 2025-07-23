Accelevents announces multi-year agreement with IEEE

The Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) selected Accelevents as one of the platforms to support event management across its global network.

We’re excited to collaborate with IEEE in support of their global event operations. IEEE led a thoughtful process, and we’re proud to be part of their event technology ecosystem.” — Jonathan Kazarian, CEO & Founder

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following a comprehensive evaluation of event technology solutions, the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE) has selected Accelevents as one of the platforms supporting event management and registration across its global network.IEEE, the world’s largest technical professional organization, reviewed a variety of providers to meet the evolving needs of its diverse event portfolio, from local chapter activities to international conferences. Accelevents is among those chosen for their robust capabilities, including scalable infrastructure and user-friendly features.As part of a multi-platform strategy, IEEE chose several providers to offer flexibility and options to its event organizers. Accelevents stood out because of its ability to integrate with IEEE’s internal systems, including membership validation tools, and its flexibility to support a wide range of IEEE event formats organized by its global community.“We’re excited to collaborate with IEEE in support of their global event operations,” said Jonathan Kazarian, CEO and Founder of Accelevents. “IEEE led a thoughtful process, and we’re proud to be part of their event technology ecosystem.”IEEE’s implementation of Accelevents is already underway, and expanded use is anticipated throughout 2025 and beyond as event organizers explore tools best suited to their needs.About IEEE:IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power, and consumer electronics. Learn more at www.ieee.org About Accelevents:Accelevents is a modern, enterprise-ready event management platform built for organizations that need flexibility, speed, and reliability across every phase of the event lifecycle. The platform supports in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, combining robust registration tools, real-time badge printing, mobile event apps, and content management in one easy-to-use solution.Accelevents is trusted by event teams at fast-growing startups and global enterprises to run conferences, trade shows, field marketing events, employee summits, and user groups. From registration and access control to mobile engagement and sponsor ROI, Accelevents centralizes your event tech stack and reduces vendor overhead. To learn more, visit www.accelevents.com

