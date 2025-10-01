Accelevents Announces Phase Two of its Mobile App for Events, Conferences, and Trade Shows

Accelevents Mobile App 2.0 Enhancements

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Accelevents is excited to announce the Phase Two launch of its repowered mobile app designed for attendees of events, conferences, and trade shows.“Branding and customization are the heart of every event experience. Event apps have moved from a luxury to a necessity. Our mission is to give event organizers the tools they need to create the best possible experience for their attendees, sponsors, and speakers. Phase two of our mobile app was focused on empowering event organizers to do exactly that. I’m proud of the way our product & engineering team partnered with customers to bring the best possible event app building experience to market,” said Jonathan Kazarian, CEO & Founder of Accelevents.For event organizers, this update simplifies the process of creating fully branded mobile apps that drive attendee engagement and guide attendees to the content and activities that interest them most. The redesigned app aims to streamline all existing features into a more user-friendly layout that supports networking, gamification, and engagement.With the addition of live preview mode, organizers have all the flexibility and control they need to create a custom app experience for their attendees. All while creating a seamless experience from registration through check-in. Attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors will also benefit from this update, gaining easy access to all features and sections of the app. Additional enhancements include:- Automatic login for attendees- Configurable colors for lobby and navigation buttons- Customizable lobby tab buttons/pages- Customizable navigation bar elements & styling- Customizable app backgrounds- Live app preview to see changes in real time to track customizations in real time- Flexible branding throughout. Customizable colors for the entire app to set up your branding“This release makes it easier than ever for event leaders to create stunning mobile apps that delight and engage attendees. It’s a significant win for our customers, fostering lasting experiences for all attendees, sponsors, and exhibitors. We are excited to continue developing features in our mobile app to encourage connection and engagement at live events,” said Jonathan Kazarian, CEO & Founder of Accelevents.About Accelevents:Accelevents is a modern, enterprise-ready event management platform built for organizations that need flexibility, speed, and reliability across every phase of the event lifecycle. The platform supports in-person, virtual, and hybrid events, combining robust registration tools, real-time badge printing, mobile event apps, and content management in one easy-to-use solution. Accelevents is trusted by event teams at fast-growing startups and global enterprises to run conferences, trade shows, field marketing events, employee summits, and user groups. From registration and access control to mobile engagement and sponsor ROI, Accelevents centralizes your event tech stack and reduces vendor overhead. To learn more, visit www.accelevents.com

