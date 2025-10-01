Biohackers World Conference & Expo: Meet the Minds Shaping Human Optimization

Biohackers World Conference & Expo is coming to Miami, November 1-2

Global experts meet at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach to explore the future of biohacking, longevity, and personalized health.

We’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is when people from different backgrounds come together to share ideas, challenge norms, and build something new” — Mick Safron, Founder and CEO of the Biohackers World

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World, a leading platform for cutting-edge health and human optimization, will host its flagship 2025 conference in Miami this November. Supported by title sponsors Leela Quantum Tech and The Root Brands , the two-day event will bring together a global community of thought leaders, practitioners, and innovators to explore the latest advances in longevity, performance, and personalized wellness.Held at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach on November 1-2, the conference offers a dynamic environment for learning, connection, and collaboration. Attendees can expect a curated lineup of speakers from across disciplines — including longevity, neuroscience, nutrition, and emerging tech — all united by a shared mission: to push the boundaries of what it means to live well and age wisely.In 2025, biohacking has become a mainstream pursuit in the U.S., with 67% of Americans identifying as biohackers and 94% believing it's healthy to optimize their body’s performance. Miami, in particular, has seen a surge in interest, hosting major events like the Biohackers World Conference and Biohacker Expo that attract hundreds of participants annually. The global biohacking market is projected to grow from $36.61 billion in 2024 to $45.05 billion in 2025, with North America leading this expansion. On average, individuals spend $214 per month on biohacking, primarily on supplements, health apps, and wearable devices. This data reflects a cultural shift toward proactive health management and positions Miami as a key city in the evolution of personalized wellness.The Biohackers World program will feature:- Expert panels & lectures: Insights from more than 30 speakers- Interactive expo: Over 60 exhibitors showcasing innovations in wearables, supplements, AI-driven diagnostics, and personalized wellness tools.- Community & collaboration: Dedicated networking sessions designed to spark partnerships and long-term collaborations across disciplines.“Biohackers World is more than a conference — it’s a community,” said Mick Safron, Founder of Biohackers World. “We’ve seen firsthand how powerful it is when people from different backgrounds come together to share ideas, challenge norms, and build something new. Miami 2025 will be our most collaborative event yet.”Biohackers World has hosted successful editions in cities including Los Angeles, Chicago, Austin, and Miami, earning a reputation as a trusted forum for advancing the conversation around healthspan, resilience, and human optimization.For media inquiries, partnerships, and registration, visit www.biohackers.world

What does it mean to be a biohacker?

