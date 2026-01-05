Biohackers World Los Angeles Explores the Growing Role of AI in Health Optimization

Biohackers World Conference & Expo is coming to LA March 28-29 Expo Floor | Biohackers World 30+ keynote talks & experiences 65+ wellness & longevity brands

A two-day gathering on March 28–29, exploring health optimization, longevity, and the role of data-driven technologies.

Our goal is to provide education and access to tools that help people better understand their bodies and make data-informed choices.” — Olia Chernova, COO and Co-founder of Biohackers World

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As technology continues to influence the future of health and wellness, artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly relevant topic in the biohacking space. The Biohackers World Conference & Expo , taking place March 28–29 at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, will explore how AI and data-driven technologies are being used alongside biohacking practices to better understand and optimize human health.Rather than presenting AI as a standalone solution, Biohackers World examines its role as part of a broader health ecosystem. Across talks, panels, and discussions, speakers address how AI-powered tools support areas such as biomarker tracking, wearable data analysis, diagnostics, and long-term health monitoring. These conversations focus on real-world applications, scientific research, and practical implementation.The Expo Hall complements these discussions by offering hands-on access to health, wellness, and longevity brands working with advanced technologies. Attendees can explore tools and platforms that integrate analytics, software, and emerging technologies to help individuals make more informed lifestyle and health decisions.“Technology is becoming an important layer in how people engage with their health,” said Olia Chernova, COO and co-founder of Biohackers World. “Our goal is to provide education and access to tools that help people better understand their bodies and make data-informed choices.”This year’s conference is supported by two companies working in the field of advanced wellness technology: Leela Quantum Tech , which conducts research on the interaction between quantum energy fields and human physiology. N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide , a company focused on nitric oxide science and its role in cardiovascular function and healthy aging.The conference will be hosted at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the tallest building on the U.S. West Coast, bringing together researchers, practitioners, founders, and health-focused professionals for two days of education, discovery, and networking. Topics range from foundational biohacking concepts to emerging technologies, including AI, offering a balanced and practical look at where health optimization is heading.Find more information about the 2026 conference program, speaker lineup, and attending organizations on the website: www.biohackers.world

