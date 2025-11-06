Biohackers World Conference & Expo in Miami 2025: Recap and Highlights

Panel discussion at the Biohackers World Miami 2025 Expo Floor | Biohackers World Miami 2025 Expo Floor | Biohackers World Miami 2025 Biohackers World Conference LA 2026

Over 1200 attendees gathered in The Ritz-Carlton South Beach for two days of biohacking innovation, science-driven wellness, and longevity insights.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On November 1–2, 2025, Biohackers World Conference & Expo took place at The Ritz-Carlton South Beach, bringing together over 1,000 participants from around the globe. The two-day experience featured more than 30 internationally recognized speakers and over 60 exhibitors showcasing the latest breakthroughs in science, wellness, and human performance. Leaders in biohacking, functional medicine, and longevity innovation gathered to connect, collaborate, and inspire.Day One: Conference Explores Cutting-Edge Insights in Biohacking, Health Technology, and Human PerformanceThe conference was officially opened by Mick Safron and Olia Chernova, setting an inspiring tone for the sessions to follow. Emcee Gabby Rosely kicked off the conference with an engaging opening speech, inviting attendees to explore the latest advancements in biohacking, health technology, and performance enhancement.The morning program featured a guest session about mycotoxins, inflammation, and beyond by Valérie Orsoni, followed by two keynote presentations: Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling shared insights on energy and consciousness, while Clayton Thomas addressed cellular health and detoxification strategies.Midday sessions included talks from our Platinum partners Dr. Nathan S. Bryan and Dr. Sogol Ash, covering nitric oxide science and integrative approaches to hormonal health. Guest speakers Flynn Skidmore and Mitchell Raisman contributed perspectives on emotional resilience and neuroplasticity.The afternoon resumed with a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Cybil Bonhomme. Panelists Jane Emma, Kim Ressler, and Dr. Pradip Jamnadas explored hydration, genetic testing, and fasting protocols, respectively.The program continued with a sessions led by Dr. Jin-Xiong She and Linda Bamber-Olson, followed by a joint guest presentation from Dr. David Karli and Matt Dillon. Lea Llovio and Susan Bratton closed the speaker lineup with sessions on regenerative therapies and intimacy wellness.The day concluded with an exclusive screening of 'Your Second Fifty', featuring director Laurent Goldstein and producer Jennifer Miele.Day Two Highlights: Expert Panels and Platinum Sessions Continue the Exploration of Health InnovationThe second day of the conference began with a performance by Julietta, featuring a sound healing experience that set a calm and focused atmosphere for the day ahead.Then emcee Greg Dinkin welcomed attendees with opening remarks, followed by a dedicated session that introduced key themes and transitions for the upcoming presentations.The morning sessions included contributions from Dr. Patrick K. Porter, David Korsunsky, presenting on the use of AI in biohacking, Dr. Krishna Doniparthi, and Leo Szymborski. Each speaker addressed distinct aspects of health optimization and technological integration.A panel discussion moderated by Klaudia Balogh brought together Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling and Clayton Thomas for a shared dialogue on advanced wellness strategies.Following the lunch break, the afternoon resumed with a third panel discussion moderated by Jenny Jones. Panelists Claire Martinsen, Dr. Lisa Piper, Matt Tjardes, and Jonathan Oe explored approaches to cellular and neurological health, frequency-based healing, PEMF and red light therapies, and innovations in active wear.Guest speaker Cru Von Holtzendorff-Fehling led a dedicated session followed by sessions featuring Paul Denslow and Phil Wilson. The final panel discussion of the day, moderated by Jason Pencek, featured Dr. Warren Brown, Shah Haq, and Taja Abitbol. The speakers explored what’s hype, what’s vital in biohacking, and where the future is heading.The day concluded with a $10,000 Grand Giveaway from the conference sponsors featuring premium longevity products, supplements, and wellness gadgets from partners.The Biohacking Expo HallThe Expo Hall offered a dynamic showcase of innovation, featuring more than 60 exhibitors presenting technologies at the forefront of biohacking and preventive health. From personalized diagnostics and wearable devices to holistic wellness systems, participants explored how science and technology are reshaping approaches to performance, recovery, and longevity.Title Sponsors: Pioneering the Future of Wellness The ROOT Brands presented their science-backed, nature-inspired solutions focused on restoring balance across body, mind, and spirit to promote holistic well-being. Leela Quantum Tech featured its advanced quantum energy technologies engineered to enhance vitality, performance, and EMF resilience, bridging the gap between modern science and natural healing principles.Platinum Partners: Advancing Personalized Health & RecoveryPlatinum partners provided attendees with access to breakthrough solutions in wellness, recovery, and personalized health:- WAVwatch presented its acoustical frequency technology, designed for self-care and overall wellness enhancement.- TruNiagen highlighted its research-backed approach to cellular health and longevity through NAD+ supplementation.- Jinfiniti Precision Medicine emphasized its mission of empowering individuals with evidence-based supplementation and biohacking strategies for long-term wellness.- Heads Up demonstrated its data-driven health platform, integrating insights from labs, wearables, and assessments to optimize patient outcomes.- Vibrant Health Systems is a clinical-grade therapy and fitness platform designed to deliver targeted, NASA-inspired vibration technology for muscle recovery, joint support, pain relief, and overall physical enhancement. Originally developed to support astronauts’ bone and muscle health in zero gravity, VibraTec is now available for personal and professional use — from clinics to home gyms.- BrainTap is at the forefront of brain wellness technology, offering a unique blend of light and sound therapy to enhance mental clarity, focus, relaxation, and sleep quality.- Precision Nutrients specializes in science-based nutritional solutions that target health at the cellular level. Their mission is simple: deliver integrity, innovation, and measurable results, empowering both practitioners and individuals to achieve optimal health through precise nutritional care.- N1O1 Nitric Oxide has the main task to optimize human health and performance by restoring nitric oxide levels through innovative, science-backed products.- pH Prescriptionam innovates and creates technology that, at a reasonable cost, can supply the most finely filtered and healthiest water for all.A Collaborative Network of Wellness InnovatorsBeyond the title and platinum sponsors, gold, silver, bronze, and community sponsors played a crucial role in enriching the event: SNiP Nutrigenomics, GutID, CODE Health, The GoodFor Company, Relax Saunas, Oxygen Health Systems, Holistix International, Aristotle Education, Genova Connect, BioBloom, Pivot Business Group, LEORÊVER, The Power In Your Hands, Virya, ArcticCollagen, H-Wave, Opatra, Atlas Clinics, MyIVSpa, OxeFit, Medical Expo, Our Kitchen Our Life, Pulse PEMF, First Alternatives, Spring Sleep, BackBridge. Their contributions brought forward groundbreaking solutions in AI-driven health insights, microbiome testing, functional nutrition, and bioenergetic therapies.Select partners sponsored the event's grand giveaway and VIP bags, providing attendees with exclusive products ranging from functional foods to advanced recovery tools. VIP Lounge sponsors ensured a premium experience for distinguished guests.The next Biohackers World Conference is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 28-29, 2026. The forthcoming edition is expected to deliver new breakthroughs, expanded technology demonstrations, and deeper explorations into the science of longevity and human optimization.For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.biohackers.world

