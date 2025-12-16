Biohackers World Announces 2026 Los Angeles Conference Focused on the Future of Human Health and Performance

Biohackers World Conference LA 2026

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Biohackers World today announced details for its upcoming Biohackers World Conference & Expo, taking place March 28–29, 2026, at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, the tallest building on the U.S. West Coast. The two-day event will bring together global leaders in human performance, preventive health, and emerging wellness technologies to examine the evolving landscape of biohacking and longevity science.The 2026 Los Angeles edition is expected to draw more than 1,500 attendees from over 20 countries, representing researchers, clinicians, health-tech pioneers, and wellness practitioners. The program will feature more than 35 speakers, 30 keynote talks and immersive sessions, and an expo showcasing over 65 companies working in areas such as biomarker analytics, metabolic health, neurotechnology, quantum-energy research, nitric oxide science, and performance optimization.A Growing Field of Public and Scientific InterestThe conference arrives at a time when interest in proactive health management is rapidly expanding.Recent population studies indicate that two-thirds of U.S. adults report engaging in at least one form of “biohacking,” ranging from sleep tracking and nutrition optimization to strength training, cold therapy, and wearables adoption.The global wellness market surpassed $5.6 trillion in 2023, according to the Global Wellness Institute, with longevity science, digital biomarkers, and personalized health technologies emerging as fast-growing segments.In parallel, major research institutions are advancing work in areas such as metabolic flexibility, nitric oxide biology, brain-computer interfaces, frequency-based therapeutics, and biological age assessment, fields that continue to shape how individuals monitor and improve their health.Against this backdrop, Biohackers World aims to provide a forum where scientific updates, practical tools, and evolving methodologies can be examined side-by-side.Program OverviewThe 2026 event will include:- Keynote Hall: presentations from leading researchers, physicians, technologists, neuroscientists, and integrative health experts.- Experience Hall: hands-on demonstrations of emerging tools for sleep, stress regulation, metabolic health, and cognitive performance.- Performance Hall: sessions exploring movement, breathwork, mobility, recovery, and physical resilience.- Signature spaces: Keynote Hall, Experience Hall, Performance Hall, Sync Zone 1:1, VIP LoungeTitle SponsorsThis year’s conference is supported by two companies working in the field of advanced wellness technology: Leela Quantum Tech , which conducts research on the interaction between quantum energy fields and human physiology. N1O1 by Pneuma Nitric Oxide , a company focused on nitric oxide science and its role in cardiovascular function and healthy aging.Find more information about the 2026 conference program, speaker lineup, and attending organizations on the website: www.biohackers.world About Biohackers WorldBiohackers World organizes international conferences and expos dedicated to exploring advancements in human performance, longevity, and holistic health. Events bring together researchers, practitioners, health-tech companies, and consumers interested in evidence-based approaches to self-optimization and preventive care. Previous editions have taken place in Miami, Chicago, Austin, and Los Angeles.

