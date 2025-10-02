ModeOne Expands Relativity Integration and Mobile Device Data Collection with Advanced API Enhancements

Upgraded API enables seamless, automated transfer of smartphone data into Relativity for faster, more accurate and cost-effective review

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies (ModeOne), the leader in remote smartphone data collection, announced the release of its enhanced API for Relativity Server and RelativityOne integration. The upgraded API delivers significant automation and flexibility, enabling legal teams to move smartphone data into Relativity with greater speed, accuracy and cost efficiency.The ModeOne Relativity integration, first introduced in 2024, redefined the market by giving legal and compliance teams the ability to remotely identify and collect specific types of smartphone data, such as text messages, WhatsApp chats, and call logs, without having to image entire devices. With today’s release, ModeOne extends its leadership with features designed to streamline workflows and reduce manual effort for litigation services providers, law firms and corporations.Key enhancements include:- Support for all major data types – Collect and transfer text messages, voicemails, call logs, calendar entries, notes, and chats directly into RelativityOne.- Expanded export formats – Move beyond Relativity Short Message Format (RSMF) with increased support for additional RelativityOne-compatible formats, including PDF, TXT and CSV.- Automated processing integration - Instruct the ModeOne integration app to automatically create a new processing set or add data to an existing one in Relativity, reducing manual steps and data entry errors.- Enhanced metadata mapping – Automatically map all metadata to RelativityOne document fields using RSMF 2.0 without requiring load files for faster review.“Having led e-discovery operations for a large litigation services provider, I know firsthand how critical automation is to reduce risk and accelerate data delivery. Each manual step in the process introduces the chance for errors and delays.” said Ryan Bosselman, COO of ModeOne. “This type of automation was something I consistently pushed my technology partners to provide, and ModeOne’s integration now delivers it, simplifying the path, cutting out unnecessary steps, and speeding data into Relativity for immediate use.”The explosion of mobile device use has exploded over the last decade. Researchers estimate that smartphone subscriptions will climb close to 8 billion by 2028.Ryan Frye, Chief Innovation Officer at ModeOne added, “Courts and regulators are scrutinizing smartphone data more than ever, and organizations cannot afford to miss or mishandle this information. These upgrades were built directly from client feedback, ensuring legal teams can meet their obligations with confidence and efficiency.”For more information about ModeOne and the new API capabilities, visit https://modeone.io/ About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

