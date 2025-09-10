ModeOne Announces At-Launch Support and Full Compatibility for iOS 26

ModeOne Logo

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies, Inc. , the pioneer in remote, same-day, targeted mobile data collections, is announcing immediate at-launch, full quality-assured support of Apple’s software upgrade to iOS 26 being released on September 15.ModeOne’s status as an authorized Apple developer provides it with the unique capability in the market to reinforce its framework, conduct rigorous testing to guarantee compatibility, validate performance, deliver seamless service continuity, and be the only solution on the market to support the new Apple operating system update on its release date.“Our systems are fully compatible on the first day iOS26 is available. If you have a custodian whose phone auto-updates to the new operating system, ModeOne can provide you their data today,” said Ryan Frye, Chief Innovation Officer. “Every iOS feature that you’re used to gathering data from we can still support, along with the new ones, ensuring your data collection needs are met with no delay.”One of the new iOS 26 features ModeOne tested was On-device Spam Detection and Unknown Sender Filtering. ModeOne validated that the data integrity remains intact even with the iOS’s new label and sorting options and how the labels are collected.Through its patented SaaS platform, ModeOne remains the exclusive solution delivering same-day, fully remote smartphone data collection and analysis for legal holds, corporate compliance, and internal investigations. It offers precise targeting of specific data instead of imaging an entire phone.“ModeOne remains dedicated to helping clients meet compliance, evidentiary, and investigative needs without interruption, delivering trusted support and seamless integration across any device or operating system,” said Matthew Rasmussen, CEO of ModeOne.With each incremental release of iOS 26 (e.g., iOS 26.1), ModeOne will proactively evaluate, test, and refine its framework to maintain immediate, seamless compatibility with Apple’s evolving ecosystem. By doing so, ModeOne ensures that legal, cybersecurity, compliance, and eDiscovery professionals can continue to fulfill their critical roles with efficiency and confidence.ModeOne will also offer at-launch support of the new line of Apple iPhone 17 devices set to be released on September 19.For more information, visit www.modeone.io ModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

