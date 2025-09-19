ModeOne Provides At-Launch Support for iPhone 17 Lineup

We are committed to staying ahead of the new phone technology to help our customers meet their obligations.” — Matt Rasmussen, CEO ModeOne

OVERLAND PARK, KS, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ModeOne Technologies, Inc. , the pioneer in remote, same-day, targeted mobile data collections, is the only solution on the market able to provide immediate, release-day support for all models of the new Apple iPhone 17, the company announced today.ModeOne offers remote mobile data collection and analysis through precise targeting of specific data for internal investigations, compliance audits, HR disputes, cybersecurity, and regulatory inquiries. Its patented SaaS platform has been tested to validate performance, assure compatibility and guarantee defensibility to meet clients’ legal deadlines without interruption to service.“Whether a custodian switches to a new device or updates their iOS, we know the clock doesn’t stop for our clients – I’m proud that ModeOne continues to outperform the market to make sure our clients can adhere to their legal hold and compliance requirements,” said Matt Rasmussen, CEO ModeOne. “We are committed to staying ahead of the new phone technology to help our customers meet their obligations and have fewer disruptions for the custodians during the collection process.”As an authorized Apple developer, ModeOne proactively evaluates, tests, and refines its framework to maintain immediate, seamless compatibility with Apple’s evolving ecosystem—ensuring that legal, compliance, eDiscovery and cybersecurity professionals can continue to have secure, fast, targeted, and defensible data collection.ModeOne recently announced it also offers at-launch support for the new iOS 26. For more information, visit www.modeone.io About ModeOne TechnologiesModeOne is the leading provider of targeted, remote mobile data collection solutions, enabling corporations, law firms, and investigators to efficiently collect, process, analyze, and manage digital evidence from smartphones. With a focus on security, efficiency, and compliance, ModeOne’s innovative approach reduces costs and streamlines the data collection process without a physical mobile collection kit or onsite technicians. The patented SaaS solution’s data targeting capability protects the privacy of data custodians and doesn’t require custodians to relinquish their devices or interrupt use of their phones during the collection process. ModeOne is a validated technology partner in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Partner Network. For more information about ModeOne, please contact us at info@modeone.io or visit us online at www.modeone.io

