Part 1: Private lands are an important part of Idaho’s big game habitat

Public lands can ’ t do it all

Nearly two-thirds of Idaho is public land that provides excellent wildlife habitat, and many big game animals spend most of their time there. But much of Idaho’s valley bottoms, particularly along river corridors, are privately owned because that land provides agriculture resources like rich soil and water.

It’s also important wildlife habitat, especially during winter months when animals migrate from higher elevations to escape deep snow. Many Idaho landowners appreciate wildlife on their property, even if they cause some inconveniences, or eat some crops, but when big game animals start affecting their bottom line, something has to give.

Fish and Game can ’ t ignore the problem

As the public trust holders of Idaho’s wildlife, Fish and Game is required by law to help landowners try to prevent damage from big game. That’s one reason Fish and Game has a variety of staff in each region of the state who are focused wholly, or partly, on landowner relations and preventing agriculture damage, commonly known as “depredation.”

These people understand the needs of wildlife, and also know the problems they can cause to private landowners. Fish and Game personnel have a variety of tools to prevent or reduce wildlife conflicts before they occur, address them when they do, and try to stop them from recurring.

If none of that works, Idaho law requires Fish and Game to pay for damages caused by big game if a valid claim is filed by the landowner. The annual Access/Depredation Fee that hunters, anglers and trappers pay when they buy their licenses funds depredation payments.

Situations vary, but there’s not always a permanent fix for depredation problems because what one herd finds attractive, another may follow. Each year can also be a little different. Things like droughts, severe winters, wildfires, and other events can draw big game animals onto private land, or bring them back after an absence.

Private lands also change hands, and the new owners may have a different attitude toward wildlife than the prior one, so maintaining relationships between landowners and Fish and Game is a recurring process.