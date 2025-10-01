El Paso Gang Member Wanted for Murder Added to Most Wanted List

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added Elijah Turner Reyes – a confirmed Bloods gang member – to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Texas Crime Stoppers is now offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to his arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Elijah Turner Reyes, 24, from El Paso, has been wanted by the El Paso Police Department since May 22, 2025, for murder. Additionally, on June 16, 2025, warrants were issued out of El Paso Co. for his arrest for failing to appear in court for prior charges related to burglary of habitation, possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a pregnant woman. In 2019, Reyes was convicted of aggravated robbery and sentenced to five years of confinement. He was discharged from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) in January 2024. Reyes is a confirmed member of the Piru (Bloods) gang.

Reyes is 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has numerous tattoos including an ‘X’ below his left eye, the word ‘Omerta’ on his left temple, the letter ‘P’ next to his right eye, lips on the right side of his neck, the number ‘16’ on right side of his neck, three crosses on his chest, a Glock logo on top of his right hand, the number ‘387’ on his right bicep and the word ‘Killa’ on his right wrist, along with others on his arms and legs. More information about Reyes or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 51 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 19 sex offenders and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.

###(HQ 2025-099)