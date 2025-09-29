DPS Suspends Issuance of Certain Commercial Driver Licenses

AUSTIN – As of today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has suspended the issuance of certain commercial driver licenses (CDLs) in compliance with an emergency rule change by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA).

The department is now suspending the issuance of non-domicile CDLs and all CDLs to non-citizens who are refugees, asylees or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipients as of today, Sept. 29, 2025. This suspension also impacts the issuance of non-domicile commercial learners permits (CLPs) and CLPs for non-citizen refugees, asylees and DACA recipients. The department has never issued any type of license to asylum seekers who have not been approved for lawful presence.

Effective immediately, CDL/CLPs will not be issued, renewed or reissued if a customer falls under the non-domicile, refugee, asylee or DACA categories. Customers with a pending issuance will not be allowed to continue any written or skills testing until the services for non-domicile CDL/CLP are reinstated.

The department will continue to update license holders and Texans as it works with FMCSA to comply with the new rules. More information will be posted on the DPS website, here.

This action is a part of the department’s ongoing commitment to keeping Texas roads safe. Earlier this month, Governor Abbott directed DPS Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE) Troopers and inspectors to begin conducting English Language Proficiency reviews for commercial vehicle drivers on Texas roads.

