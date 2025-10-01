Houston Sex Offender Named October Featured Fugitive

AUSTIN – Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Dante Dewayne Odom is this month’s Featured Fugitive. The reward for information leading to his arrest is increased to $4,000 during October if the tip is received this month.

Dante Dewayne Odom, 52, from Houston, has been wanted out of Harris Co. since June 2025 for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements. In 1992, Odom was convicted of burglary of a habitation with the intent to violate/abuse the victim sexually following an incident with a 30-year-old female. He was subsequently sentenced to 12 years of confinement. Odom has also been convicted multiple times in the past for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements and assault causing bodily injury to a family member. Odom was last discharged from a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison in March 2022.

Odom is 6 feet tall and weighs about 160 pounds. He has tattoos on his chest, right arm and right hand. He also has scars on his head, face, chest, back, abdomen, arms and knees. More information about Odom or updates in the event of his arrest can be found here.

Funded by the Governor’s Public Safety Office, Texas Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders or Criminal Illegal Immigrants. So far in 2025, DPS and other agencies have arrested 51 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders, and Criminal Illegal Immigrants, including 19 sex offender and 13 criminal illegal immigrants – with $37,000 in rewards being paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives, Sex Offenders and Criminal Illegal Immigrants Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

###(HQ 2025-098)