Weather-Related Crashes Injure 445,000 Every Year: DriveSafe Online Warns Drivers to Prepare for Fall and Winter Hazards

DriveSafe Online mobile friendly courses for fleet training anytime anywhere.

With the right training and preparation, drivers can navigate dangerous road hazards confidently and reduce their crash risk.

Training can’t change the weather, but it can change how drivers respond to the weather. With the right preparation, many seasonal crashes simply don’t need to happen.” — Patrick Mileham

WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As fall colors peak and the first hints of winter appear, U.S. highways are entering one of the most dangerous times of year for drivers. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) data show that nearly 12% of all crashes—about 745,000 annually—are weather-related, with more than 3,800 fatalities and 445,000 injuries every year.While many associate icy roads with winter, research reveals that wet pavement and rain are far deadlier, accounting for three out of every four weather-related crashes. In the months ahead, rain, shorter daylight hours, early frosts, and sudden snow squalls will challenge drivers nationwide.“Seasonal transitions often catch people off guard,” said Patrick Mileham, DriveSafe Online director of editorial development. “In fall, leaves on wet pavement can be as slick as ice. In winter, early snowstorms may hit before drivers have adjusted their habits. Most of these crashes are preventable if drivers know how to anticipate the conditions and adapt.”Seasonal Hazards on the HorizonFall: Rain mixed with fallen leaves creates slippery, low-traction surfaces; earlier sunsets reduce visibility during commutes.Winter: Snow, sleet, and ice increase stopping distances and heighten crash severity; fog and frost obscure sightlines.Extreme Cold: Tires lose pressure and batteries fail, stranding unprepared drivers in dangerous conditions.Studies show that precipitation increases crash risk by as much as 75%. Even modest rain or snowfall can prompt drivers to reduce their speed by as much as 13% , which can also increase risk for rear-end collisions.How DriveSafe Online Training Prepares Drivers for Fall & Winter Roads DriveSafe Online defensive driving courses include training specifically for seasonal weather hazards to give drivers the knowledge and confidence to adjust safely. Drivers who complete a DriveSafe Online course learn how to:• Drive in the rain and avoid hydroplaning• Manage glare from low sun angles during dusk and dawn driving• Prevent skids and overcome dangers of lost traction• Maneuver safely through fog, frost, and heavy snowSeasonal microlearning modules are also available for fleets to refresh employees on best driving practices for handling weather road hazards.“Training can’t change the weather,” added Mileham. “But it can change how drivers respond to the weather. With the right preparation, many seasonal crashes simply don’t need to happen.”

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.