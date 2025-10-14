Thompson Builders Completes $6.6M Terra Linda High School Modernization Project

Terra Linda High School Modernization Project Roof Demolition and Replacement 13 Modernized and Upgraded Restrooms

TERRA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) is proud to announce the successful completion of the Terra Linda High School modernization project, a $6.6 million effort in partnership with San Rafael City Schools. Construction began on June 13 and was completed on August 15, allowing students and teachers to return to a modernized campus when classes resumed on August 18.This fast-track project modernized approximately 47,000 square feet of the school’s main classroom building and was designed to address infrastructure needs, improving convenience and accessibility for both students and staff. The work included the demolition and replacement of the building’s aging roof, installation of new insulation and a roof membrane, and upgrades to a total of 13 restrooms. Some restroom improvements converted former closets into new facilities, while others involved upgrades to existing student and staff restrooms.In addition to the roof and restroom work, TBC installed new VCT tile flooring, new acoustical ceilings in select areas, and upgraded a portion of the fire alarm system within the project’s scope. Together, these improvements enhance energy efficiency, accessibility, safety, and the overall student experience.Funded through the Measure B bond program, the project underscores San Rafael City Schools’ commitment to providing safe and modern learning environments. Thompson Builders coordinated closely with the district to ensure work was completed on time, with all safety and noise mitigation protocols in place, while minimizing impacts on the surrounding neighborhood.The completion of this project reflects Thompson Builders’ continued expertise in fast-track school construction and modernization projects across California.

