Thompson Builders Corporation Completes the $20.4M West Lake Tahoe Regional Water Treatment Plant

Intake Pump Aerial Photo Water Treatment Plant Interior Water Treatment Plant Exterior

LAKE TAHOE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders proudly announces the successful completion of the $20,428,175 West Lake Tahoe Regional Water Treatment Plant, a state-of-the-art facility designed to deliver up to 1.0 million gallons of clean, safe drinking water per day to the local community. This milestone marks a significant addition to our expanding portfolio of civil infrastructure projects and demonstrates our continued leadership in delivering essential water-based solutions across California.The comprehensive project scope included the construction of advanced submersible lake intake pumps, a raw water lake intake pump station, and more than 1,800 linear feet of raw water pipeline. Thompson Builders also delivered a modern water treatment facility outfitted with microfiltration and ultraviolet light disinfection systems to meet the highest water quality standards. Additional key components include chemical feed systems, a treated water pump station, an above-ground treated water clearwell tank, and upgraded electrical systems supported by a PLC-based control system integrated with Wonderware SCADA technology.A standout feature of the project was the specialized underwater installation of approximately 600 linear feet of raw water lines and 1,800 linear feet of electrical conduits, performed by a highly trained team experienced in complex subaqueous construction. This element was crucial to ensuring seamless integration with the lake intake infrastructure while maintaining strict environmental and safety standards.Thompson Builders’ work also included site improvements such as grading, paving, and drainage to enhance the long-term operational efficiency of the facility. As part of the upgrade to the existing outdated well system, the team carried out the construction of the new treatment plant, making way to eventually integrate all the small independent systems on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.This facility not only supports the immediate drinking water needs of the West Lake Tahoe community but also reinforces the region’s long-term resilience in the face of growth and climate-related pressures.As Thompson Builders continues to deliver critical infrastructure throughout the state, projects like the West Lake Tahoe Regional Water Treatment Plant reflect our commitment to environmental responsibility, technical excellence, and supporting the health and well-being of the communities we serve.For more information about Thompson Builders Corporation and our portfolio of civil infrastructure projects, please visit www.TBCorp.com

