Thompson Builders Corporation Breaks Ground on $107 Million Affordable Housing Development at 300 De Haro

Thompson Builders Team - 300 De Haro Groundbreaking Ceremony DM Development and Thompson Builders 300 De Haro Street Construction

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Builders Corporation (TBC) has officially broken ground on 300 De Haro Street, a $107 million affordable housing development that will deliver 425 new homes in San Francisco. Spanning 180,880 square feet, the 11-story complex is the largest residential project to break ground in the city in both 2024 and 2025 — a milestone that underscores the scale and urgency of San Francisco’s affordable housing efforts.Located at the intersection of Potrero Hill and Showplace Square, 300 De Haro transforms what was once a stalled, market-rate proposal into a fully affordable residential community. Units will be reserved for households earning between 30% and 80% of Area Median Income (AMI), ensuring stable housing opportunities for a wide cross-section of residents. This redevelopment, advanced under Senate Bill 35 and free of city funding, stands out as a rare achievement in San Francisco’s housing landscape.Thompson Builders has been integral to the project since 2021, working alongside DM Development and BAR Architects to reimagine the site from a 12-story, 450-unit market-rate project into today’s affordable vision. Through value engineering, architectural redesign, and entitlement work, TBC helped ensure the project could move forward as a financially feasible, equity-driven development.Most of the 425 micro-units will be reserved for households earning around 60% of AMI, with affordability extending as low as 30% AMI and up to 80% AMI. The development also incorporates amenities designed to serve residents and strengthen the neighborhood, including co-working spaces, a fitness center, outdoor terraces, a rooftop lounge, and nearly 6,000 square feet of retail.The project officially moved into construction with a groundbreaking ceremony attended by State Senator Scott Wiener, community leaders, and members of the project team. The event marked not just the start of construction but a visible commitment to creating inclusive, long-term housing solutions in San Francisco.With construction now underway, Thompson Builders remains committed to delivering the project with integrity, design excellence, and a focus on housing equity. The groundbreaking of 300 De Haro represents both a major construction milestone and a significant step toward building a more inclusive San Francisco.

