COMMISSIONER SID MILLER PRAISES CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF FIRST DRUG TO TREAT SCREWWORM INFESTATIONS IN CATTLE

“To stop the New World screwworm quickly, we can’t just depend on sterile fly production. With the latest case popping up only 70 miles from our Texas border, we’re running out of time. It’s time to think outside the box. That’s why I’m excited to see the FDA give conditional approval to Zoetis’s Dectomax-CA1, the very first drug to both prevent and treat screwworm infestations in cattle.

This is exactly the kind of fast-tracked, common-sense action that shows Washington can work for rural America when the right leadership is in place. President Trump and Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. deserve real credit here. They pushed for decisive action and stood with our ranchers when it mattered.

I’ve made it clear we can’t lean on 70-year-old technology: it’s time for bold, modern solutions. Together with the Trump administration and our Texas producers, we’re building a strong wall of defense for our $30-billion livestock industry. With tools like this in our hands, there’s no doubt that Texas is going to stop the New World screwworm in its tracks.”