PV Hardware USA Expands U.S. Operations with Opening of Second Manufacturing Facility in Houston

PV Hardware Logo

New factory creates more than 100 new jobs and will use locally supplied materials in manufacturing process

Opening our second U.S. manufacturing facility represents an exciting step forward in our growth journey and demonstrates our commitment to the U.S. market.” — Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PV Hardware USA (PVH USA), a global provider of solar tracking and foundation solutions, today announced the opening of its second U.S. manufacturing facility in Houston. This milestone underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening domestic production capacity for solar energy facilities and meeting the ongoing demand for its products across North America.

The 95,000-square-foot facility expands PVH USA’s U.S. footprint, creating more than 100 jobs in the local community. Outfitted with state-of-the-art equipment, the new facility officially began operations in July and will significantly increase production efficiency while reducing lead times for customers. It joins the company’s first $30 million U.S. manufacturing facility, which opened in Houston in May 2024 as one of America’s largest solar tracker manufacturing facilities.

“Opening our second U.S. manufacturing facility represents an exciting step forward in our growth journey and demonstrates our commitment to the U.S. market,” said Rodolfo Bitar, VP of Business Development for PVH USA. “By expanding our presence in Houston, we are not only investing in local economic development but also ensuring we can better serve our customers with faster turnaround times and the highest quality products that are 100% domestically made.”

With the expansion, PVH USA continues to align its strategy with increased customer demand, supply chain resilience and developing solutions that help solar facilities upgrade and expand their capabilities. In recent months, the company has launched a series of innovative advancements that help solar facilities generate more energy during overcast weather, withstand extreme weather events and expand the types of terrain suitable for solar installations.

Solar tracking technologies help to maximize solar power generation by automatically moving solar panels to follow the sun throughout the day, optimizing the angle at which panels receive solar radiation. Established in San Francisco in 2008, PVH has been at the forefront of innovation in solar tracking technology, developing systems and products that can adapt optimally to different terrains, inclinations, and climates. In addition, the company’s proprietary pre-assembly process can reduce installation times by 40%, which will be critical to rapidly expanding solar power capacity to meet increasing demand for electricity.

For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Heidi Bethel at 775-338-8420 or heidi@themaverickpr.com.

About PV Hardware (PVH)

At PV Hardware (PVH), we provide cutting-edge solar tracking solutions designed to maximize performance and adaptability. Our portfolio includes single-axis trackers in single-row and dual-row configurations, seamlessly integrated with advanced control systems to optimize efficiency and minimize energy loss across a wide range of solar projects. As a fully integrated manufacturer, we design, produce, and supply our own trackers, ensuring complete control over the value chain. This allows us to tailor solutions to the specific needs of any project, adapting to diverse terrains, soil conditions, and climates while providing fast, reliable service without third-party dependencies.

With over 32 GW of solar trackers supplied worldwide, PVH operates from advanced manufacturing facilities in Spain, Saudi Arabia, and the USA. Our new manufacturing headquarters in the USA further strengthens our ability to meet the growing demand for locally sourced solutions with unmatched efficiency. Committed to innovation, quality, and sustainability, PVH continues to drive the global transition to renewable energy.

PVHardware.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.