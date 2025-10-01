TESCO Mesurina Streamlines Measurement Canada Certification for Utility Customers

TESCO Mesurina

By managing logistics and certification, Mesurina speeds deployment and eliminates extra steps for Canadian utility customers.

By streamlining the certification process on behalf of our customers, Mesurina provides not only convenience but also peace of mind that their operations are supported by trusted, compliant equipment.” — Patrick Lawton, General Manager of Mesurina

LACHINE, QUEBEC, CANADA, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- - TESCO Mesurina today announced a new service designed to simplify and accelerate the process of obtaining Measurement Canada certification for metering equipment. Through this program, TESCO Mesurina will manage all logistics and coordination directly with Measurement Canada, ensuring that equipment purchased from Mesurina is certified on-site at the customer’s location.For utility customers, this eliminates the extra step of handling certification independently, saving valuable time, resources, and administrative effort. By bringing certification directly to the field, customers gain immediate assurance that their equipment meets Canada’s rigorous accuracy and compliance standards.“Measurement Canada plays an essential role in protecting both utilities and consumers by ensuring measurement accuracy and regulatory compliance,” said Patrick Lawton, General Manager of Mesurina. “By streamlining the certification process on behalf of our customers, Mesurina provides not only convenience but also peace of mind that their operations are supported by trusted, compliant equipment.”The Importance of CertificationCertification through Measurement Canada is a critical step in ensuring that metering equipment delivers reliable and legally defensible data. For utilities, this certification means confidence in billing accuracy, regulatory compliance, and customer trust. For consumers, it guarantees fairness and consistency in the measurement of electricity usage.A New Level of ConvenienceHistorically, customers were required to coordinate directly with Measurement Canada to secure certification, often adding delays and complexity to their project timelines. With TESCO Mesurina’s new service, certification is seamlessly integrated into the equipment delivery and deployment process.Customers now benefit from:• Time Savings – Certification handled on their behalf, avoiding additional scheduling and coordination.• On-Site Assurance – Certification performed at their own location, reducing downtime.• Simplified Process – One point of contact for equipment purchase and certification.About TESCO MesurinaTESCO Mesurina is the Canadian division of TESCO Metering, dedicated to serving the unique needs of Canadian utilities and their customers. Based in Canada, Mesurina specializes in providing metering equipment, certification support, and field services aligned with Measurement Canada requirements. Test switches, a critical part of metering operations across the country, are proudly manufactured at our Lachine, Quebec facility.By combining TESCO’s 120-year legacy of innovation and manufacturing excellence with localized expertise, Mesurina ensures utilities receive accurate, compliant, and reliable solutions tailored to the Canadian market.

