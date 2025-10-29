Facial Designs, P.A. Sets New Standard for Oral Surgery Excellence in the Twin Cities

Roderick VanSurksum, DDS, a Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, is advancing the delivery of oral surgery care in the Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, October 29, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Roderick VanSurksum, DDS, a Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, is advancing the delivery of oral surgery care in the Twin Cities through Facial Designs, P.A. The practice, located in Excelsior and Minnetonka, combines state-of-the-art technology with a patient-centered approach to provide high-quality surgical care for conditions affecting the face, mouth, and jaws.

Dr. VanSurksum leads a team dedicated to precision, safety, and compassionate treatment. The clinic offers a full scope of oral and maxillofacial surgery services, including emergency dental care, facial surgery, and the administration of Category 1 anesthesia. Its certified surgical suite allows same-day procedures under general anesthesia, offering patients an experience comparable to that of a hospital or an outpatient surgical center. To support the highest safety standards, the practice employs a nurse anesthetist to assist in anesthesia administration during many procedures.

Facial Designs provides a broad range of surgical and restorative services, including tooth extractions, corrective jaw surgery, and reconstructive procedures following injury. Dr. VanSurksum has extensive expertise in dental implants, including immediate tooth replacement and full-mouth rehabilitation in collaboration with a prosthodontist partner. The Minnetonka location also houses a full-service dental lab equipped with 3D printing and milling technology, enabling the team to deliver same-day crowns, bridges, and full-arch restorations.

Dr. VanSurksum’s path to oral surgery began at the University of Iowa, where he earned both his Bachelor of Science and Doctor of Dental Surgery degrees. After completing a one-year residency in advanced dental training at Ehrling Bergquist Strategic Hospital, he served for 12 years as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Air Force, practicing dentistry across the Far East and the Middle East.

He later completed an oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at the Medical College of Wisconsin, graduating with distinction in 2000. Board-certified since 2003, Dr. VanSurksum spent two decades practicing full-scope oral surgery at CentraCare Hospital, including facial trauma coverage and participation on the cleft lip and palate treatment team.

Throughout his career, Dr. VanSurksum has remained actively involved in advancing the field of oral surgery. He is a Fellow of both the American and International Associations of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons. He has contributed to global healthcare through Health Volunteers Overseas, where he has trained Vietnamese oral surgeons in advanced orthognathic surgery techniques.

In 2020, Dr. VanSurksum transitioned from a large multi-office practice to establish Facial Designs, P.A. in the Twin Cities. His vision was to create a smaller, patient-focused environment centered on precision, comfort, and quality care. The clinic reflects that vision through advanced technology, premium materials, and a welcoming atmosphere that supports positive patient experiences and outcomes.

Today, Dr. VanSurksum and his team continue to focus on delivering efficient, comprehensive oral surgery care. Working in collaboration with referring dentists and the in-house prosthodontist, Dr. Clark-Gold, the practice provides total-mouth rehabilitation and long-term treatment planning. Every patient receives individualized care from consultation through recovery.

