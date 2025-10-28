Tutor Electrical Service Reminds Businesses to Check Smoke Detectors and Adjust Time Controls for Daylight Saving Time

As daylight saving time ends, we encourage commercial and industrial facilities across Texas to use the clock change as a reminder to perform safety checks.

MANSFIELD, TX, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As daylight saving time ends this fall, Tutor Electrical Service is encouraging commercial and industrial facilities across North Texas to use the clock change as a reminder to perform essential electrical safety checks.

When clocks “fall back,” it’s not just about adjusting your watches; it’s also the perfect time to inspect smoke detectors, timing controls, and lighting systems to ensure everything operates safely and efficiently as the days grow shorter.

“Small preventive steps go a long way toward keeping facilities safe and efficient,” said Brian Brinkmann, CEO of Tutor Electrical Service. “Daylight saving time offers a natural reminder to check critical systems before the busy winter months.”

Top Facility Checks to Perform This Season

1. Test Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detectors

Replace batteries in all safety devices.

Test alarms to ensure proper operation.

Verify system integration with any connected fire alarm or building automation systems.

2. Update Timers and Time Clocks on Pumps and Lighting Controls

Adjust settings for exterior lighting, irrigation systems, and circulation pumps.

Confirm that time clocks and smart controllers are synced correctly to prevent wasted energy or misaligned operating schedules.

3. Inspect Parking Lot and Outdoor Lighting

Replace burnt-out bulbs or damaged fixtures.

Check photocells and motion sensors for correct operation.

Consider upgrading to LED lighting for improved efficiency and visibility during longer nights.

4. Review Electrical Preventive Maintenance Plans

Ensure your facility’s electrical systems comply with the latest NFPA 70B standards.

Schedule a fall inspection to detect issues before colder weather stresses systems further.



Preventive Maintenance Pays Off

Regular maintenance reduces energy consumption, improves reliability, and lowers long-term costs. For facility managers in industrial, healthcare, and commercial settings, fall is an ideal time to partner with a licensed electrical contractor for these updates.

Tutor Electrical Service has been serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex since 1993, offering electrical design-build, installation, and maintenance solutions for commercial and industrial clients.

About Tutor Electrical Service

Founded in 1993, Tutor Electrical Service, Inc. provides complete electrical contracting services across the Dallas–Fort Worth area. The company’s mission is to deliver safe, high-quality electrical work while developing, equipping, and empowering its people to perform their best.

Tutor Electrical specializes in preventive maintenance, design-build projects, and compliance-driven solutions for industrial and commercial facilities.

