The Golffice to Open Two New Indoor Golf Simulator Locations in Huntsville, Alabama

The Golffice

Private simulator bays, easy online booking, league play, and event hosting coming to North Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, AL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Golffice, the 24/7 indoor golf simulator concept known for flexible, membership-friendly access and community leagues, today announced two new locations that will be opening this year in Huntsville, Alabama:

• 6485 University Drive, Huntsville, AL 35806

• 4800 Whitesburg Drive, Huntsville, AL 35802

The expansion brings The Golffice’s always-on golf experience, which features private simulator bays, easy online booking, league play, and event hosting, to North Alabama. Current Golffice locations in the Birmingham metro and Tullahoma, TN offer round-the-clock access for members, league nights, and private events, a model that will be replicated in Huntsville.

“Huntsville has an incredible golf community, with busy professionals, military families, and tech teams who value convenience and great tech,” said Michael Weber, Chief Golfficer at The Golffice. “By opening on both University and Whitesburg, we’re making it easy to get quality reps, play world-class courses virtually, or host team events; day or night, rain or shine.”

The Golffice locations in Huntsville will offer:

• 24/7 access with simple, phone-based entry and reservations

• High-fidelity golf simulators for practice, on-course play, and data-driven improvement

• Flexible booking by the half-hour for both members and non-members

• Community leagues & events for friendly competition and team building

• Private bookings for parties, client entertainment, and corporate off-sites

Both Huntsville locations are expected to open before the end of 2025. Membership options and online booking for both Huntsville locations will be announced on The Golffice website and social media channels. In the meantime, golfers can explore current offerings, including leagues, lessons, and event options, now available at existing locations in Birmingham, AL and Tullahoma, TN.

About The Golffice

The Golffice is a membership-friendly, indoor golf simulator experience that combines 24/7 access, premium tech, and a welcoming community. With locations in the Birmingham area and Tullahoma, and now two new sites coming to Huntsville, The Golffice makes great golf possible on your schedule, in any weather, with easy booking for practice, play, leagues, and private events. Beyond golf, The Golffice is about next-level entertainment and gaming, bringing people together for fun, competition, and unforgettable social experiences

For more information visit www.thegolffice.com.

