Cribs for Kids Launches Safe Sleep Storytime Campaign for Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This October, Cribs for Kids is kicking off Infant Safe Sleep Awareness Month with Safe Sleep Storytime, a new national campaign designed to amplify the power of storytelling to save lives.Inspired by the popular “Storytime” trend on TikTok, Safe Sleep Storytime invites families, healthcare professionals, first responders, doulas, community advocates, and loss parents to share their stories and safe sleep journeys in short, authentic videos. These stories may include tips and solutions that worked for a family, examples of community outreach, or personal experiences with unsafe sleep. Every story contributes to a growing library that brings the safe sleep message to life in ways that statistics alone cannot.“Stories cut through in a way that data cannot,” said Kelly James, Social Media Manager at Cribs for Kids. “When someone shares their own experience, it builds trust and connection. It’s real, it’s relatable, and it has the power to inspire others to change behavior.”The campaign is part of the organization’s larger effort to bring national attention to preventing infant suffocation and reducing the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in the sleep environment. Each year, thousands of babies in the United States die from sleep-related causes. By sharing these stories, Cribs for Kids hopes to reach families, caregivers, and professionals everywhere with the message that practicing safe sleep can save lives.Participants can join by visiting the Safe Sleep Storytime Toolkit on the Cribs for Kids website, which provides simple, step-by-step instructions, FAQs, prompts, and sample posts. Videos can be recorded on a phone with no professional production required. The authenticity of the message is what matters most.To take part, participants are encouraged to share their story on social media throughout October using the hashtag #SafeSleepStorytime and tagging @cribsforkids. Posts will be shared across Cribs for Kids platforms, amplifying safe sleep education nationwide.To add more energy throughout the month, Cribs for Kids will host weekly giveaways. Thanks to the generous support of sponsors including The Baby Safety Alliance and Baby Safety Foundation, Safe Kids Worldwide, and Safe Infant Sleep, participants will be entered to win digital gift cards to the online store, ette cetera! , when they post their video.“By building this library of stories, we’re creating a resource families and professionals can turn to all year long,” said James. “We believe these stories will inspire safer practices and ultimately save babies’ lives.”Judy Bannon, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Cribs for Kids, added, “For more than 25 years, our mission has been to help every baby sleep safely. Safe Sleep Storytime gives families and professionals a platform to share their voices and experiences, making the safe sleep message more powerful and personal than ever before. Together, these stories have the power to save lives.”For more information and to access the Safe Sleep Storytime Toolkit, visit cribsforkids.org/safe-sleep-storytime.

